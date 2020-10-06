bowling20.jpg

BOWLING

BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

MEN

Series

Ray Harkabusic 617 (210-206-201)

Jim Allen 607 (235-187-185)

Tom Rich 541 (218-182)

Game

Gary Zych 227

Jason Warren 203

Andrew Hulburt 198

Rod Leathers 194

Troy Vandenberg 192

Anthony Keyes 190

WOMEN

Series

Sherrie Williams 571 (216-189)

Sherrie Williams 519 (192-184)

Game

Cydnee Faul 213

Jane Zych 208

Deb Woodbeck 201

Tammi Friday 190

Iris Bock 187

Dawn Keyes 181

Kathy Monroe 180

Sarah Leathers 179

Cindy Haps 179

