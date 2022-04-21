BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games
Men's Series
Andrew Hulburt 691 (252-230-209)
Shaw Strieter 670 (247-222-201)
Steve Hobbs 659 (237-223)
Tom Davidson 643 (251-214)
Steve White 639 (257)
Shaw Strieter 633 (227-225)
Jake Kauffman 632 (214-210-208)
Derrick Marsh 623 (216-209)
Steve Hobbs 617 (244)
Josh Watrous 615 (242)
Steve White 613 (239)
Dave Lobert 608 (246)
Dylan Holm 604 (229)
Steven Tucker 600 (231-215)
Men's Games
Bill Keller 235
Kevin Kinner 235
Tod Cook 231
Jake Kauffman 229
Jim Allen 226
Randy Owens 225
Gordon Hulburt 223
Tom Davidson 215
Bryan Robinson 215
Jarred Moody 214
Jimmy Folker 213
Gordon Hulburt 213
Christopher Becker 212
Tom Baeckeroot 211
Jason Warren 209
Rod Leathers 209
Brad Rowe 209
Kevin West 207
Tom Baeckeroot 205
Jim Smith 204
Steve White 203
Kevin West 203
Andrew Hulburt 202
Steven Tucker 202
Dell Johnston 202
Jim Allen 201
Dell Johnston 201
Jason Warren 201
Women's Series
Cindi Owens 562 (219)
Sarah Leathers 549 (241)
Tammi Friday 545 (193-183)
Terri Cleis 542 (195)
Cyd Faul 537 (189-180)
Karen Thomas 508 (209)
Andi Bartsch 503 (177)
Women's Games
Jane Parvin 190
Dawn Keyes 188
Donna Benson 181
Tammi Friday 180
Jane Parvin 180
