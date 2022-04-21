BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games

Men's Series

Andrew Hulburt 691 (252-230-209)

Shaw Strieter 670 (247-222-201)

Steve Hobbs 659 (237-223)

Tom Davidson 643 (251-214)

Steve White 639 (257)

Shaw Strieter 633 (227-225)

Jake Kauffman 632 (214-210-208)

Derrick Marsh 623 (216-209)

Steve Hobbs 617 (244)

Josh Watrous 615 (242)

Steve White 613 (239)

Dave Lobert 608 (246)

Dylan Holm 604 (229)

Steven Tucker 600 (231-215)

Men's Games

Bill Keller 235

Kevin Kinner 235

Tod Cook 231

Jake Kauffman 229

Jim Allen 226

Randy Owens 225

Gordon Hulburt 223

Tom Davidson 215

Bryan Robinson 215

Jarred Moody 214

Jimmy Folker 213

Gordon Hulburt 213

Christopher Becker 212

Tom Baeckeroot 211

Jason Warren 209

Rod Leathers 209

Brad Rowe 209

Kevin West 207

Tom Baeckeroot 205

Jim Smith 204

Steve White 203

Kevin West 203

Andrew Hulburt 202

Steven Tucker 202

Dell Johnston 202

Jim Allen 201

Dell Johnston 201

Jason Warren 201

Women's Series

Cindi Owens 562 (219)

Sarah Leathers 549 (241)

Tammi Friday 545 (193-183)

Terri Cleis 542 (195)

Cyd Faul 537 (189-180)

Karen Thomas 508 (209)

Andi Bartsch 503 (177)

Women's Games

Jane Parvin 190

Dawn Keyes 188

Donna Benson 181

Tammi Friday 180

Jane Parvin 180

