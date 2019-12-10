By Jake Atnip
BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
12/2-12/9
MEN’S SERIES
Harold Hoogerhyde 758 — new all time high house men’s series (258)
Andy Watrous 676 (235)
Bill Haps 650 (299 — new all time high house men’s game)
Ray Cleis 618 (230)
David Harrington 613 (228)
Steve Dennis 602 (214)
Kevin West 600 (225)
MEN’S GAME
Brian Scarborough 235
Tom Scott 221
James McQueen 221
Bill Haps 216
Steve Dennis 215
Steve Hobbs 214
Tod Cook 213
Ryan Aenis 212
Al Odom 211
Steve Hobbs 210
Josh Watrous 207
Gordon Hulburt 204
Mike Burns 202
Donnie Hendry 201
Jason Warren 201
E.J. Castle 200
WOMEN’S SERIES
Sherrie Williams 543 (204-191)
Betsy Corey 536 (192)
Tiffany Massey 532 (196-195)
Debbie Patton 527 (197)
Tiffany Massey 516 (214)
Sara Goldberg 506 (206)
Donna Brewer 501 (207)
WOMEN’S GAME
Alicia Beyer 219
Sarah Leathers 192
Sherrie Williams 181
BOYS GAME
Alex Roy 109
Vance Elsey 114
GIRLS GAME
Alexis Kauffman 101
