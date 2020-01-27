WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

1/20-1/26

MEN

Series

Bill Haps 655 (226-222-207)

Brian Scarborough 638 (236-208)

Steve White 628 (220-204-204)

Josh Harrington 623 (228-201)

Tom Scott 618 (222-204)

Game

Bob Bush 245

Jason Warren 235

Tom Morrow 224

Dylan Holm 223

Kevin Peterson 221

Bob Bush 214

Brian Zapalski 212

Nick Brown 212

Steve White 212

Kevin West 208

Andrew Dennis 208

Brian Zapalski 206

Al Odom 206

Michael Smith 205

E.J. Castle 204

Steve Dennis 204

Joe Bassil 203

Rich Carpenter 203

Randy Owens 203

Brian Scarborough 202

Josh Watrous 201

Jim Smith 200

WOMEN

Series

Sherrie Williams 581 (233-181)

Cathy Odom 569 (208-197)

Cindi Owens 552 (194-190)

Jennifer McDonnell 520 (233)

Carrie Sayre 518 (206)

Tammi Friday 513 (196)

Sarah Leathers 510 (180)

Cathy Odom 503 (201)

Game

Sharlyn Chapman 192

Tammi Friday 190

Carrie Sayre 189

Kathy Monroe 181

Sherrie Williams 181

Tiffany Massey 180

Kathy Monroe 180

