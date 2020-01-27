WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
1/20-1/26
MEN
Series
Bill Haps 655 (226-222-207)
Brian Scarborough 638 (236-208)
Steve White 628 (220-204-204)
Josh Harrington 623 (228-201)
Tom Scott 618 (222-204)
Game
Bob Bush 245
Jason Warren 235
Tom Morrow 224
Dylan Holm 223
Kevin Peterson 221
Bob Bush 214
Brian Zapalski 212
Nick Brown 212
Steve White 212
Kevin West 208
Andrew Dennis 208
Brian Zapalski 206
Al Odom 206
Michael Smith 205
E.J. Castle 204
Steve Dennis 204
Joe Bassil 203
Rich Carpenter 203
Randy Owens 203
Brian Scarborough 202
Josh Watrous 201
Jim Smith 200
WOMEN
Series
Sherrie Williams 581 (233-181)
Cathy Odom 569 (208-197)
Cindi Owens 552 (194-190)
Jennifer McDonnell 520 (233)
Carrie Sayre 518 (206)
Tammi Friday 513 (196)
Sarah Leathers 510 (180)
Cathy Odom 503 (201)
Game
Sharlyn Chapman 192
Tammi Friday 190
Carrie Sayre 189
Kathy Monroe 181
Sherrie Williams 181
Tiffany Massey 180
Kathy Monroe 180
