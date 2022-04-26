Men's Series

Jason Warren 729 (266-244-219)

Jake Kauffman 705 (268-223-214)

John Fahner 677 (238-222-217)

Gordon Hulburt 649 (224-214-211)

Ray Cleis 631 (257-204)

Dave Lobert 622 (227-212)

Rob Bailey 617 (268)

Men's Games

Steve White 248

Steve White 235

Tom Baeckeroot 218

Kevin West 214

Bryan Robinson 211

Bryan Robinson 211

Shaw Strieter 210

Tod Cook 210

Joe Bassil 207

Joe Bassil 206

Ray Cleis 206

Randy Owens 204

Steve White 204

Tom Davidson Sr. 203

Shaw Strieter 201

John Fahner 201

Derrick Marsh 200

Women's Series

Sarah Leathers 565 (210-208)

Carrie Sayre 529 (189)

Billie Drenth 514 (207)

Tiffany Massey 502 (189)

Women's Games

Amy Allen 187

Eleonore Franczak 180

