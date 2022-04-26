Men's Series
Jason Warren 729 (266-244-219)
Jake Kauffman 705 (268-223-214)
John Fahner 677 (238-222-217)
Gordon Hulburt 649 (224-214-211)
Ray Cleis 631 (257-204)
Dave Lobert 622 (227-212)
Rob Bailey 617 (268)
Men's Games
Steve White 248
Steve White 235
Tom Baeckeroot 218
Kevin West 214
Bryan Robinson 211
Bryan Robinson 211
Shaw Strieter 210
Tod Cook 210
Joe Bassil 207
Joe Bassil 206
Ray Cleis 206
Randy Owens 204
Steve White 204
Tom Davidson Sr. 203
Shaw Strieter 201
John Fahner 201
Derrick Marsh 200
Women's Series
Sarah Leathers 565 (210-208)
Carrie Sayre 529 (189)
Billie Drenth 514 (207)
Tiffany Massey 502 (189)
Women's Games
Amy Allen 187
Eleonore Franczak 180
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.