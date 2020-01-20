BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Bill Haps 636 (258)
Steve Dennis 622 (220-202-200)
Al Odom 600 (225)
Game
Terry Petrie 247
Al Odom 236
Andy Watrous 234
Kevin West 234
Bob Bush 224
Josh Harrington 224
Tom Scott 221
E.J. Castle 215
Andrew Dennis 215
Donnie Hendry 212
Dave Abbott 211
Tim Howard 209
Bob Zeeff 205
David Harrington 204
Ryan Potter 203
Jason Warren 203
Ryan Aenis 202
Jim Allen 201
WOMEN
Series
Betsy Corey 579 (201-189-189)
Sarah Leathers 553 (227)
Tammi Friday 552 (205-204)
Sarah Leathers 549 (189-183)
Cathy Odom 539 (187)
Sherrie Williams 527 (193-191)
Betsy Corey 523 (203-183)
Sarah Leathers 512 (213-180)
Tiffany Massey 507 (188-186)
Eleanore Franczak 505 (199)
Sarah Leathers 505 (194)
Tina Phillips 501 (212)
Game
Sarah Leathers 205
Amy Allen 200
Tammi Friday 195
Tiffany Massey 184
BOYS
Series
Jack Harrington 266
Game
Jack Harrington 152
Brian George 107
Andrew George 103
Carter Massey 101
PREP HOOPS
Michigan prep boys basketball poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5) (8-0) 75
2. Clarkston (8-1) 68
3. River Rouge (8-1) 66
4. Ypsilanti Lincoln (5-1) 60
5. Detroit Cass Tech (8-1) 53
6. Ann Arbor Huron (8-0) 52
7. Muskegon (4-1) 40
8. Hudsonville (8-0) 39
9. Mount Pleasant (8-0) 28
10. Detroit King (9-2) 25
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Waterford Mott 23, Grand Blanc 13.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Grand Rapids Christian (2) (8-0) 57
2. Williamston (2) (8-1) 52
3. Bridgeport (8-0) 51
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-1) 50
5. Benton Harbor (8-1) 46
6. Clio (9-0) 42
7. Detroit Douglass (8-2) 34
(tie) Goodrich (8-0) 34
9. Ionia (8-0) 24
10. Croswell-Lexington (8-1) 23
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Cadillac 19, Ferndale 15, Hudsonville Unity Christian 13.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Flint Beecher (3) (7-1) 73
2. Iron Mountain (2) (7-0) 69
3. Detroit Edison PSA Early College (4-2) 51
4. Hanover-Horton (6-1) 46
(tie) Schoolcraft (8-0) 46
6. Ravenna (8-0) 41
6. Detroit Loyola (8-1) 41
8. Oscoda (7-0) 40
9. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1) 38
10. Maple City Glen Lake (6-1) 27
Others receiving 12 or more votes: McBain 24, Negaunee 22, Niles Brandywine 22, Potterville 19, Morley-Stanwood 13.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Southfield Christian (4) (6-2) 60
2. Kingston (8-0) 54
3. Dollar Bay (8-0) 53
4. Pellston (8-0) 49
5. Frankfort-Elberta (6-1) 39
6. Hillsdale Academy (8-1) 35
7. Rudyard (8-1) 34
8. Mio Au Sable (6-1) 29
9. Hale (7-1) 27
10. Flint International (6-1) 21
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Pickford 15, Camden-Frontier 13.
Michigan prep girls basketball poll
The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Hartland (3) (8-0) 72
2. East Lansing (1) (8-1) 69
3. Hudsonville (1) (9-0) 65
4. Farmington Hills Mercy (10-0) 60
5. Bloomfield Hills Marian (8-1) 53
6. Grosse Pointe South (8-1) 41
7. East Grand Rapids (9-1) 38
8. Flint Carman Ainsworth (10-0) 35
9. Midland (10-0) 34
10. Macomb Dakota (9-1) 29
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit Renaissance 25, Port Huron 20, Rockford 20, Brighton 12.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Detroit Edison (5) (9-0) 75
2. Three Rivers (8-0) 68
3. Parma Western (9-1) 61
4. Chelsea (8-1) 56
5. Grand Rapids Christian (8-1) 54
6. Portland (9-1) 46
7. Menominee (9-0) 45
8. Cadillac (8-0) 44
9. Tecumseh (8-1) 27
10. Bay City John Glenn (8-2) 25
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Niles 20, Williamston 19.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Grass Lake (5) (10-1) 75
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (7-2) 67
3. Byron (9-0) 61
4. Centreville (10-0) 47
5. Kent City (8-1) 45
(tie) Lake City (9-1) 45
7. Flint Hamady (8-1) 42
8. Manton (10-1) 38
9. Niles Brandywine (9-0) 35
10. Springport (8-1) 23
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Maple City Glen Lake 19, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 17, Ithaca 13, Morley-Stanwood 13.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (4) (7-1) 60
2. Pittsford (11-0) 54
3. St. Ignace LaSalle (7-1) 53
4. Bellaire (9-0) 48
5. Kingston (9-0) 41
6. Martin (10-0) 30
(tie) Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (10-0) 30
8. Pickford (10-1) 25
9. Felch North Dickinson (8-1) 24
10. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (9-0) 22
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Ewen-Trout Creek 21, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 20.
