WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
Men’s Series
Andy Watrous 639 (219-216-204)
Brian Scarborough 637 (248)
Al Odom 628 (248-209)
Billy Patton 617 (234-201)
Harold Hoogerhyde 617 (226)
Bill Haps 615 (233-212)
Billy Patton 606 (234)
Steve Dennis 601 (225-207)
Men’s Game
Jim Smith 246
Ray Harkabusic 245
Jake Lanswerk 222
Ray Harkabusic 221
Brian Zapalski 217
Bill Phillips 216
Carl Heldt 215
Kevin West 215
Tom Baeckeroot 214
Jim Smith 213
Austin Lambert 212
Tony Martinek 212
Rich Carpenter 206
Ray Cleis 206
Rob Bailey 206
Jim Allen 202
David Harrington 200
Women’s Series
Sherrie Williams 581 (204-200)
Amy Allen 550 (201-201)
Donna Benson 531 (188)
Betsy Corey 520
Sharlyn Chapman 517 (222)
Cathy Odom 501 (182)
Women’s Game
Cathy Odom 206
Sherrie Williams 192
Denise Emery 187
Tiffany Massey 184
Tressia Mooney 183
Kathy Monroe 182
Kelly Bailey 181
Tiffany Massey 180
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.