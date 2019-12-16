Bowling

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES 12/9-12/15

MEN’S SERIES

Brian Zapalski 683 (237-235-211)

Andy Watrous 676 (243-217-216)

Ray Cleis 674 (252-220-202)

Shaw Strieter 659 (254-203-202)

Andrew Dennis 649 (245-202-202)

E.J. Castle 640 (235-227)

Rich Carpenter 640 (228-226)

Tom Scott 625 (229-208)

Dave Abbott 615 (244-210)

Steve White 615 (243)

Brian Scarborough 609 (214-202)

Brian Scarborough 607 (236)

Bill Haps 605 (225)

Dylan Holm 601 (216-205)

Jim Smith 599 (232-201)

MEN’S GAME

Bob Bush 248

Dave Abbott 241

Ray Cleis 236

Jason Warren 234

Tod Cook 232

Jake Kauffman 219

Paul Reicha 214

Al Odom 214

Jim Smith 213

Kevin West 213

Bill Keller 212

Dylan Holm 212

Bill Phillips 211

Jim Allen 211

Jim Allen 209

David Harrington 207

Kevin Peterson 203

Billy Patton 202

Austin Lambert 201

David Lanning 201

Al Odom 201

Ross Corne 200

Andrew Hulburt 200

Billy Patton 200

WOMEN’S SERIES

Cathy Odom 541 (188-186)

Kathy Monroe 539 (197-180)

Sherrie Williams 532 (211)

Betsy Corey 521 (186-183)

Jennifer McDonnell 513 (191)

Sherrie Williams 503 (182)

WOMEN’S GAME

Carrie Sayre 198

Amy Allen 191

Lisa Becker 188

Cathy Odom 188

Linda Wayne 181

Kathy Monroe 181

Terri Cleis 181

Bonnie Musall 180

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181

x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343

Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279

Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295

Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257

Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259

Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329

Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386

Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288

Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328

N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382

Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296

Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398

Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365

Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390

North

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283

Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253

Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373

West

W L T Pct PF PA

x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258

x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345

L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306

Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Game

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday’s Game

Indianapolis at New Orleans, (n)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

History

Dec. 17

1924 — The Hamilton Tigers and the Ottawa Senators play the first 0-0 tie in the 8-year history of the NHL. Hamilton goalie Jake Forbes and Ottawa goalie Alec Connell play three periods of regulation time and overtime.

1933 — The Chicago Bears win the first NFL championship with a 23-21 victory over the New York Giants. The Bears score the winning touchdown on a 36-yard play that starts with a short pass from Bronko Nagurski to Bill Hewitt, who then laterals to Bill Kerr for the score.

1944 — The Green Bay Packers capture the NFL title, defeating the New York Giants 14-7 at the Polo Grounds. Ted Fritsch of the Packers scores on a 2-yard plunge and on a 26-yard pass from Irv Comp for a 14-0 halftime lead.

1991 — The Cleveland Cavaliers turn a 20-point halftime lead over Miami into the most lopsided victory in NBA history, 148-80 over the Heat. The 68-point margin eclipses the mark of 63 set March 19, 1972, when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99. Eight Cleveland players score in double figures.

1993 — Julio Cesar Chavez keeps his WBC super lightweight title with a fifth-round victory over Britain’s Andy Holligan. It’s the 27th time Chavez fights for a title without a loss since 1984, breaking Joe Louis’ mark of 26.

1993 — Virgil Hill becomes the most successful light heavyweight, winning a record 15th title defense with a unanimous decision over Guy Waters of Australia. Hill, the WBA champion for five of the last six years, had been tied with Bob Foster, who held light heavyweight titles from 1968 to 1974.

2000 — Terrell Owens catches an NFL-record 20 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 17-0 victory over Chicago. Jeff Garcia completes 36 of 44 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers. Tom Fears held the record since 1950 with 18 receptions.

2006 — LaDainian Tomlinson breaks Paul Hornung’s 46-year-old NFL single-season scoring record on a 15-yard run in the first quarter of San Diego’s game against Kansas City. The touchdown run gives him 180 points, breaking Hornung’s record of 176 set with the Green Bay Packers in 1960.

2006 — Gilbert Arenas sets a franchise record with 60 points, 16 of them in overtime, to lead Washington to a 147-141 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

2013 — Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis scores 21 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers and No. 1 Connecticut beats No. 2 Duke 83-61. Breanna Stewart has 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies in coach Geno Auriemma’s 850th career victory.

2016 — Russell Westbrook has a career-high 22 assists in his 50th triple-double, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 114-101. Westbrook also has 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th triple-double of the season.

2016 — Malik Monk scores 47 points, a Kentucky freshman record, and hits the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to lead the No. 6 Wildcats past No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 in a showdown of traditional powers.

2018 — Marcel Hirscher wins a parallel giant slalom night race in La Villa, Italy, and ties fellow Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell for third place on the World Cup career victory list.

