WEEKLY HIGH SCORES 12/9-12/15
MEN’S SERIES
Brian Zapalski 683 (237-235-211)
Andy Watrous 676 (243-217-216)
Ray Cleis 674 (252-220-202)
Shaw Strieter 659 (254-203-202)
Andrew Dennis 649 (245-202-202)
E.J. Castle 640 (235-227)
Rich Carpenter 640 (228-226)
Tom Scott 625 (229-208)
Dave Abbott 615 (244-210)
Steve White 615 (243)
Brian Scarborough 609 (214-202)
Brian Scarborough 607 (236)
Bill Haps 605 (225)
Dylan Holm 601 (216-205)
Jim Smith 599 (232-201)
MEN’S GAME
Bob Bush 248
Dave Abbott 241
Ray Cleis 236
Jason Warren 234
Tod Cook 232
Jake Kauffman 219
Paul Reicha 214
Al Odom 214
Jim Smith 213
Kevin West 213
Bill Keller 212
Dylan Holm 212
Bill Phillips 211
Jim Allen 211
Jim Allen 209
David Harrington 207
Kevin Peterson 203
Billy Patton 202
Austin Lambert 201
David Lanning 201
Al Odom 201
Ross Corne 200
Andrew Hulburt 200
Billy Patton 200
WOMEN’S SERIES
Cathy Odom 541 (188-186)
Kathy Monroe 539 (197-180)
Sherrie Williams 532 (211)
Betsy Corey 521 (186-183)
Jennifer McDonnell 513 (191)
Sherrie Williams 503 (182)
WOMEN’S GAME
Carrie Sayre 198
Amy Allen 191
Lisa Becker 188
Cathy Odom 188
Linda Wayne 181
Kathy Monroe 181
Terri Cleis 181
Bonnie Musall 180
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New England 11 3 0 .786 372 181
x-Buffalo 10 4 0 .714 291 222
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343
Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 9 5 0 .643 341 330
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279
Indianapolis 6 7 0 .462 296 295
Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257
Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259
Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329
Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386
Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288
Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328
N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382
Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 344 296
Tampa Bay 7 7 0 .500 416 398
Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283
Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253
Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-San Francisco 11 3 0 .786 419 258
x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345
L.A. Rams 8 6 0 .571 332 306
Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Game
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 23, Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
Houston 24, Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20
Seattle 30, Carolina 24
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
Monday’s Game
Indianapolis at New Orleans, (n)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
History
Dec. 17
1924 — The Hamilton Tigers and the Ottawa Senators play the first 0-0 tie in the 8-year history of the NHL. Hamilton goalie Jake Forbes and Ottawa goalie Alec Connell play three periods of regulation time and overtime.
1933 — The Chicago Bears win the first NFL championship with a 23-21 victory over the New York Giants. The Bears score the winning touchdown on a 36-yard play that starts with a short pass from Bronko Nagurski to Bill Hewitt, who then laterals to Bill Kerr for the score.
1944 — The Green Bay Packers capture the NFL title, defeating the New York Giants 14-7 at the Polo Grounds. Ted Fritsch of the Packers scores on a 2-yard plunge and on a 26-yard pass from Irv Comp for a 14-0 halftime lead.
1991 — The Cleveland Cavaliers turn a 20-point halftime lead over Miami into the most lopsided victory in NBA history, 148-80 over the Heat. The 68-point margin eclipses the mark of 63 set March 19, 1972, when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 162-99. Eight Cleveland players score in double figures.
1993 — Julio Cesar Chavez keeps his WBC super lightweight title with a fifth-round victory over Britain’s Andy Holligan. It’s the 27th time Chavez fights for a title without a loss since 1984, breaking Joe Louis’ mark of 26.
1993 — Virgil Hill becomes the most successful light heavyweight, winning a record 15th title defense with a unanimous decision over Guy Waters of Australia. Hill, the WBA champion for five of the last six years, had been tied with Bob Foster, who held light heavyweight titles from 1968 to 1974.
History
Dec. 17
2000 — Terrell Owens catches an NFL-record 20 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 17-0 victory over Chicago. Jeff Garcia completes 36 of 44 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers. Tom Fears held the record since 1950 with 18 receptions.
2006 — LaDainian Tomlinson breaks Paul Hornung’s 46-year-old NFL single-season scoring record on a 15-yard run in the first quarter of San Diego’s game against Kansas City. The touchdown run gives him 180 points, breaking Hornung’s record of 176 set with the Green Bay Packers in 1960.
2006 — Gilbert Arenas sets a franchise record with 60 points, 16 of them in overtime, to lead Washington to a 147-141 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
2013 — Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis scores 21 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers and No. 1 Connecticut beats No. 2 Duke 83-61. Breanna Stewart has 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies in coach Geno Auriemma’s 850th career victory.
2016 — Russell Westbrook has a career-high 22 assists in his 50th triple-double, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 114-101. Westbrook also has 26 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th triple-double of the season.
2016 — Malik Monk scores 47 points, a Kentucky freshman record, and hits the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to lead the No. 6 Wildcats past No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 in a showdown of traditional powers.
2018 — Marcel Hirscher wins a parallel giant slalom night race in La Villa, Italy, and ties fellow Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell for third place on the World Cup career victory list.
