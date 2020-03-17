BOWLING
Bellaire Lanes & Games leaders
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
MEN
Series
Kevin West 690 (245-223-222)
Terry Petrie 663 (238-232-193)
Tom Scott 635 (220-214-201)
Terry Petrie 622 (245-214)
David Harrington 622 (228)
Steve Dennis 611 (224-205)
Billy Patton 610 (217-203)
Andy Watrous 602 (219)
Game
Dylan Holm 237
Billy Patton 236
David Harrington 235
Kevin West 234
Josh Watrous 233
Ray Cleis 232
Tom Davidson 230
Timothy Gillespie 228
Josh Harrington 226
Carl Grody 226
Tom Williams 226
Ryan Aenis 225
Terry Petrie 223
Steve White 223
Dylan Holm 223
Dave Comai 218
Gordon Hulburt 217
Donnie Hendry 217
Alan Mathers 215
Billy Patton 214
Bob Bush 214
Tom Baeckeroot 214
Tim Howard 214
Brian Scarborough 213
Kevin West 213
Roger McQueen 213
Rich Carpenter 212
Rod Leathers 212
Timothy Gillespie 212
Steve White 212
Dave Lobert 212
Jim Allen 211
Tom Davidson 211
E.J. Castle 210
Josh Watrous 210
Kevin Thomas 210
Roger McQueen 210
Steve Dennis 209
Mike White 209
Andrew Dennis 207
Dave Comai 207
Donnie Hendry 206
Andy Fisher 205
Thomas Walden 205
Gordon Hulburt 205
Michael Smith 205
Gary Zych 205
Terry Petrie 204
Andy Chearhart 204
Timothy Gillespie 204
James McQueen 204
Bob Bush 203
Harold Hoogerhyde 203
Rich Carpenter 203
Brian Scarborough 202
Dave Comai 202
Kevin Kinner 202
Tim Howard 202
Bob Sieniarecki 201
Tom Baeckeroot 201
Jeff Odom 201
Terry Petrie 201
Mike White 201
Harold Hoogerhyde 200
James McQueen 200
WOMEN
Series
Carey Squires 625 (234-201-190)
Dawn Fisher 587 (220-194)
Eleanore Franczak 584 (235)
Cathy Odom 578 (231-202)
Donna Benson 568 (228)
Carey Squires 557 (223)
Sherrie Williams 554 (216-182)
Cathy Odom 549 (191-187)
Alicia Beyer 535 (191-191)
Carey Squires 533 (195-193)
Dawn Fisher 532 (180-177-175)
Carey Squires 527 (194)
Debbie Patton 523 (194)
Sarah Leathers 520 (192-188)
Tammi Friday 506 (191)
Amy Allen 502 (200)
Dawn Fisher 502 (185)
Game
Kathy Monroe 204
Teri Lamia 201
Kathy Monroe 198
Denise Emery 194
Teri Lamia 193
Carri Latta 190
Eleanore Franczak 189
Cathy Odom 188
Cindy Haps 186
Tiffany Massey 182
Sarah Leathers 182
BOYS
Series
Jack Harrington 236 (144)
Tyler Shumaker 202 (106)
Game
Carter Massey 107
Tucker Smith 104
Brian George 103
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.