BOWLING

Bellaire Lanes & Games leaders

WEEKLY HIGH SCORES

MEN

Series

Kevin West 690 (245-223-222)

Terry Petrie 663 (238-232-193)

Tom Scott 635 (220-214-201)

Terry Petrie 622 (245-214)

David Harrington 622 (228)

Steve Dennis 611 (224-205)

Billy Patton 610 (217-203)

Andy Watrous 602 (219)

Game

Dylan Holm 237

Billy Patton 236

David Harrington 235

Kevin West 234

Josh Watrous 233

Ray Cleis 232

Tom Davidson 230

Timothy Gillespie 228

Josh Harrington 226

Carl Grody 226

Tom Williams 226

Ryan Aenis 225

Terry Petrie 223

Steve White 223

Dylan Holm 223

Dave Comai 218

Gordon Hulburt 217

Donnie Hendry 217

Alan Mathers 215

Billy Patton 214

Bob Bush 214

Tom Baeckeroot 214

Tim Howard 214

Brian Scarborough 213

Kevin West 213

Roger McQueen 213

Rich Carpenter 212

Rod Leathers 212

Timothy Gillespie 212

Steve White 212

Dave Lobert 212

Jim Allen 211

Tom Davidson 211

E.J. Castle 210

Josh Watrous 210

Kevin Thomas 210

Roger McQueen 210

Steve Dennis 209

Mike White 209

Andrew Dennis 207

Dave Comai 207

Donnie Hendry 206

Andy Fisher 205

Thomas Walden 205

Gordon Hulburt 205

Michael Smith 205

Gary Zych 205

Terry Petrie 204

Andy Chearhart 204

Timothy Gillespie 204

James McQueen 204

Bob Bush 203

Harold Hoogerhyde 203

Rich Carpenter 203

Brian Scarborough 202

Dave Comai 202

Kevin Kinner 202

Tim Howard 202

Bob Sieniarecki 201

Tom Baeckeroot 201

Jeff Odom 201

Terry Petrie 201

Mike White 201

Harold Hoogerhyde 200

James McQueen 200

WOMEN

Series

Carey Squires 625 (234-201-190)

Dawn Fisher 587 (220-194)

Eleanore Franczak 584 (235)

Cathy Odom 578 (231-202)

Donna Benson 568 (228)

Carey Squires 557 (223)

Sherrie Williams 554 (216-182)

Cathy Odom 549 (191-187)

Alicia Beyer 535 (191-191)

Carey Squires 533 (195-193)

Dawn Fisher 532 (180-177-175)

Carey Squires 527 (194)

Debbie Patton 523 (194)

Sarah Leathers 520 (192-188)

Tammi Friday 506 (191)

Amy Allen 502 (200)

Dawn Fisher 502 (185)

Game

Kathy Monroe 204

Teri Lamia 201

Kathy Monroe 198

Denise Emery 194

Teri Lamia 193

Carri Latta 190

Eleanore Franczak 189

Cathy Odom 188

Cindy Haps 186

Tiffany Massey 182

Sarah Leathers 182

BOYS

Series

Jack Harrington 236 (144)

Tyler Shumaker 202 (106)

Game

Carter Massey 107

Tucker Smith 104

Brian George 103

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you