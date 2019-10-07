Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN
Series
Michael Smith 622 (235)
Ray Harkabusic 617 (232-235)
Bill Haps 604 (214-200)
Ray Harkabusic 593 (203-200)
Billy Patton 592 (217-200)
Andy Watrous 588 (216)
Michael Smith 587 (226)
Al Odom 585 (204)
Dave Watrous 581 (212)
Game
Rob Bailey 245
Tom Morrow 233
Josh Harrington 227
Ray Cleis 220
Bob Bush 216
Nick Brown 214
Lyle Loveless 212
Ray Cleis 210
Tom Scott 207
Jake Kauffman 203
Ryan Aenis 202
Gary Zych 202
Bill Phillips 201
Kevin West 201
Randy Owens 201
Joe Bassil 201
Steve White 200
WOMEN
Series
Betsy Corey 558 (182-211)
Carrie Sayre 544 (225)
Sarah Leathers 518 (190)
Game
Jenn Ellis 201
Sherrie Williams 191
Sherrie Williams 185
Vicki Walters 182
