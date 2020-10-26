Bowling3.jpg

Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN

Series

Jason Warren 599 (212-203)

Andy Watrous 594 (226-204)

Shaw Strieter 585 (225-193)

Jake Kauffman 581 (212)

Josh Watrous 580 (215-193)

Steve White 579 (193-193-193)

Ray Harkabusic 578 (225)

Bob Bush 568 (193-193)

Shaw Strieter 559 (191)

Bill Page 557 (198)

Game

Ray Cleis 242

Steven Tucker 212

Dave Lobert 204

Tim Howard 201

Ray Cleis 201

Dylan Holm 199

Rod Leathers 193

Brian Zapalski 194

Anthony Keyes 194

Brian Zapalski 194

Ian Hoalt 192

Rod Leathers 191

Ruben Oviedo 191

Chad Lambert 191

Steve Hobbs 191

Terry Petrie 191

Jim Allen 191

WOMEN

Series

Cydnee Faul 575 (216-190)

Sherrie Williams 546 (203-192)

Sherrie Williams 515 (182)

Donna Benson 515 (175-175)

Tiffany Massey 514 (180)

Tammi Friday 504 (197)

Andi Bartsch 502 (192)

Game

Dawn Keyes 199

Dawn Balhorn 198

Tina Phillips 191

Andi Bartsch 191

Tammi Friday 188

Bonnie Musall 186

Cindi Owens 186

Eleanore Franczak 185

Carrie Sayre 180

BOWLER OF THE WEEK: Cydnee Faul (Sunday Trio) entered play with a 163 average, and rolled a 575 series (216-169-190), which became the new women’s high house scratch series this season!

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you