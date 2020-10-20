Bowling

Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN

Series

Andy Watrous 659 (267-198-194)

Dylan Holm 640 (235-203-202)

Steve White 623 (266)

Jarred Moody 608 (214-197-197)

Ray Cleis 596 (226-201)

Ray Harkabusic 595 (204-199-192)

Game

Shaw Strieter 211

Carl Heldt 209

Jake Kauffman 206

Tom Baeckeroot 204

Tom Davidson 202

Stanley Groner 201

Jason Warren 199

Gary Zych 195

Dave Lobert 192

WOMEN

Series

Eleanore Franczak 518 (175-172-171)

Sherrie Williams 517 (195)

Tammi Friday 503 (181)

Sarah Leathers 501 (191)

Game

Deb Woodbeck 203

Kathy Monroe 192

Debbie Patton 188

Jane Zych 186

Cindy Haps 184

Tammy Friday 182

BOWLER OF THE WEEK: Andy Watrous (Sunday All Stars) had a memorable season debut, firing a new men’s house season high 659 series, which included a 267 second game, which tied (R. Owens) for the men’s high house game of the season.

