BUCKLEY — Wednesday evening’s driving rain did nothing to stop Glen Lake star Henry Plumstead.
If anything, it made Plumstead and his Laker teammates focus in harder than ever before.
The Lakers played what head soccer coach Jared Boynton called their most “complete” game in a driving rainstorm that descended on Buckley in the second half.
Plumstead scored four goals in the second half to lead Glen Lake to a 6-3 Northwest Conference victory over Buckley. The junior forward tallied five goals Wednesday to stretch his season total to 39.
“This is probably the most complete game we have played and it was against one of the better teams we have played,” Boynton said. “We have struggled to do that for the entire season. Even when they had control, I don’t think our energy or intensity ever faltered.”
Plumstead took little time putting the Lakers on the board with a goal less than five minutes into the contest and gave Glen Lake (11-4-1) the early boost. Buckley buckled down and kept the Lakers’ attack away from the net, but a crossing shot from the corner trickled past Buckley keeper Josh Barley and hit the hands of a Bears defender inside the box.
Bryhn Fisher plugged home the penalty kick in the 19th minute to give Glen Lake a 2-0 lead, but the Bears began to respond. Sophomore Nick Simon answered Fisher’s goal four minutes later on a solo breakaway that found the bottom left corner of the net to cut it to a 2-1 Lakers halftime lead.
A corner kick shortly after half found the foot of Plumstead to retake a two-goal lead before the rain started to soak the field and a flurry of goals found the back of the net.
Two minutes after Plumstead’s second goal, Buckley junior Kyle Kaczanowski made room for himself between two defenders to cut it to a one-goal game. Plumstead answered less than two minutes later, then Buckley‘s Gavin Allen netted one to make it 4-3. Boynton said his team has had trouble responding to multiple quick goals from other teams, but Wednesday was a different story.
As soon as the Lakers started downfield following Allen’s goal, Plumstead corralled the ball off a blocked shot and spread the lead back to two goals, stamping the game for the Lakers.
“I think we responded really well today,” Boynton said. “They scored three goals on us, but we came back and responded every single time. Twenty seconds after we got scored on the last time, we went down and put one in and that lets you know we were not letting down.”
The final insurance goal came with just under 10 minutes to play from Plumstead.
“Coach talked about being turned on the whole game and being focused against this team or any good team,” Plumstead said. “We had to keep ahead in the game and could not turn off and I think we executed that on offense and defense.
“I think our energy was consistent the whole game and I think that helped us get the win.”
The Bears have been without one of their key defenders for several games now after a 9-0 start to the season and has since lost three conference matchups. Bears head coach John Vermilya said he has had to shuffle his players around to fill in the gap, which has included taking their leading goal scorer, Allen, and moving him to center back.
“You never want to play with excuses and we always go next man up, but when you lose your best senior defender, we knew it was going to be a battle,” Vermilya said. “We were super happy with the performance for our guys, but we just didn’t have enough horses in the right positions at the right times.”
Kaczanowski also tallied an assist for the Bears and Barley made 10 saves.
