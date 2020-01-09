CENTRAL LAKE — Johannesburg-Lewiston hit clutch free throws to hold off a big Central Lake rally Thursday.
The Cardinals led 29-17 at halftime before the Trojans outscored them 21-15 in the third quarter and rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final 3:30 to force overtime. Joburg won 72-69.
Joburg (1-4, 1-2 Ski Valley Conference) was led by 21 points from Sheldon Huff and 12 by Logan Finnerty.
Austin Bay led Central Lake (3-3, 2-2 Ski Valley) with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Ethan Kelly added 14 points, Trevor Cain contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, Mitch Hood scored 11 points and Alex Harvey had 10 points.
The Cardinals travel Tuesday to Forest Area, while the Trojans visit Inland Lakes the same day.
BOYS HOOPS
TC Central 59
Gaylord 38
TC Central (6-3): George Goldkuhle 12 points; Carson Hall 11 points, 4 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds; Peyton Smith 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Josh Burnham 7 points, 6 rebounds; Carson Bourdo 6 points, 3 assists; Ned Milne 4 points, 4 rebounds.
Gaylord (0-5, 0-3 Big North): Corey Deer 10 points; Gavin Freeman 8 points; Kyle McKenzie 8 points; Riley Gapinski 6 points; Carson Gahm 6 points.
UP NEXT: The Trojans host Elk Rapids, Tuesday; the Blue Devils visit Boyne City, Tuesday.
Cadillac 46
Petoskey 37
Cadillac took over first place in the Big North Conference with a 46-37 win over Petoskey, leaving the Vikings (5-0, 3-0 BNC) and Alpena (4-1, 1-0) as the only teams without a league loss.
Cadillac: Levi Klotz 23 points; Tipp Baker 10 points, 5 assists; Logan Wilde 3 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists.
Petoskey (4-3, 2-1 Big North): Ronta Moore 12 points; Jade Spurgeon 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Vikings host Bay City Western, Tuesday; the Northmen host Charlevoix, Tuesday.
Frankfort 65
Lake Leelanau SM 60
Frankfort (5-0): Jack Stefanski 34 points, 15 rebounds; Luke Hammon 10 points; Blake Miller 10 points.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (3-4): Shawn Bramer 24 points; Cameron Tarsa 12 points; August Schaub 11 points.
UP NEXT: The Panthers host Glen Lake in Tuesday’s matchup of the last two undefeated teams in the Northwest Conference; the Eagles host the Traverse City Bulldogs, Friday.
Leland 64
TC Christian 40
Leland (3-2): Gavin Miller 17 points, 10 rebounds; Ben Kiessel 14 points; Gavin Royston 9 points, 9 rebounds.
TC Christian (2-4): Brock Broderick 12 points, 3 assists, 3 steals; Elijah Mleko 12 points, 3 assists; Elliott Molby 6 points; Simeon Popa 8 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Comets visit Suttons Bay, Tuesday; the Sabres travel to GT Academy, Thursday.
Suttons Bay 56
GT Academy: 23
Suttons Bay (3-2): Bryce Opie 11 points; Hugh Periard 10 points.
Grand Traverse Academy (0-4): Isaac Alexander 9 points; Collin Flack 7 points; Zach Dix 7 points.
UP NEXT: The Norsemen host Leland, Tuesday; the Mustangs host the TC Bulldogs, Monday.
Mancelona 57
Inland Lakes 49
Mancelona set up a big Ski Valley Conference game with Pellston by beating Inland Lakes 57-49.
Mancelona (5-1, 4-0 Ski Valley): Jayden Alfred 26 points, 15 rebounds; Justin Ackler 13 points.
Inland Lakes (1-4, 1-2 Ski Valley): Nathaniel Landrie 10 points.
UP NEXT: The Ironmen host Pellston (5-0, 3-0 SVC), Tuesday.
Forest Area 57
Bellaire 35
Forest Area (4-2, 2-2 Ski Valley): Chase Ingersoll 23 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Johnny Stosio 10 rebounds, 6 points, 5 steals; Lane Lindsey 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 points; Phoenix Mulholland 8 points, 6 rebounds; Dominic Hart 9 points, 4 assists.
Bellaire (1-5, 0-3 Ski Valley): Connor Niepoth 18 points; Luke Niepoth 13 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Eagles host Gaylord St. Mary, Tuesday; the Warriors travel Tuesday to Johannesburg-Lewiston.
Gaylord St. Mary 70
Onaway 55
Gaylord St. Mary won its third game this week, behind Colton Inglis’ double-double.
GSM (5-1, 3-1 Ski Valley): Inglis 20 points, 15 rebounds; Drew Koenig 17 points, 5 3-pointers; Alex Pudvan 12 points.
Onaway (0-4, 0-4 Ski Valley): Austin Nash 19 points; Jagger Mix 15 points.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds travel Tuesday to Bellaire.
Manistee Catholic 51
Marion 33
Manistee CC (5-1): Mateo Barnett 14 points, 3 steals, 3 assists; Kyle Mikolajczak 15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; Adam Pierce 8 points, 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Sabers shot 50% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
TC Central JV 47
Gaylord JV 23
TC Central: Dante Williams 10 points; Parker Schmidt 9 points.
Boyne City JV 43
TC St. Francis JV 41
Boyne City: Gavin Hewitt 10 points.
TCSF (2-3): Cody Richards 10 points; Josh Groves 7 points.
TC Central frosh 39
Gaylord frosh 24
TC Central (5-1): Brayden Halliday 15 points; Spike Peterson 6 points.
GIRLS HOOPS
GT Academy 49
Ellsworth 25
Grand Traverse Academy: Claudia Burley 17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks, 5 steals; Katelynn Dix 13 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals; Melissa Hatch 5 points, 7 rebounds.
UP NEXT: The Mustangs host Lake Leelanau St. Mary, Tuesday.
Boyne City JV 34
TC St. Francis JV 16
Boyne: Grace Dawson 16 points; Reagan Woodall 8 points.
TCSF (2-4): Maggie Jarema 5 points; Julia Bohrer 4 points.
