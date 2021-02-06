TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Academy and Traverse City Christian Boys Junior Varsity teams will hold the spotlight for a brief moment Monday.
Some Detroit-area schools play at 4:00 p.m., so the Sabers and Mustangs’ 6:00 p.m. JV tip-off will have to hold the title of the first high school basketball game in Traverse City. Varsity plays after its conclusion.
“Either smart or crazy,” said TC Christian Athletic Director Micah Gallegos. “Maybe a little of both.”
Thursday’s Emergency Order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services permits organized contact sports to play as early as Monday. Non-contact practices have been permitted since mid-January, so there wasn’t much change needed to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s athletic calendar.
It will mark the first high school basketball games since March 11, 2020 when coronavirus spurred shutdown of sports across the world, a remarkable 334 days without high school basketball for those who were juniors in 2020.
Better yet, it couldn’t be any more local of a matchup for Traverse City’s first. The two private schools that co-op in five sports are separated by 3.1 miles of road for only a six minute drive.
Gallegos said the game was scheduled for weeks under the assumption there’d be changes made in Lansing that would allow sports to resume at some point in February. That meant making sure officials and gym space was available for games that might not even happen.
“It’s like emotional torture, to be honest,” Gallegos said.
He said the planning paid off in the end.
“I tried to be as prepared as possible and just be ready to go once we get new information,” Gallegos said. “Be ready to roll with what we have or make changes quickly.”
Among the other first games in the region Monday, according to the MHSAA’s master schedule, in boys basketball Manton hosts Mancelona; Central Lake hosts Pellston; Ellsworth hosts Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian; and Roscommon hosts Gaylord St. Mary.
Ludington hosts Benzie Central in the region’s only girls game Monday.
Several basketball programs won’t be playing until later in the week to adjust to live gameplay in practice, which also is not allowed until Monday.
For example, Glen Lake postponed its Tuesday opener with Kingsley to give schools an extra three days of contact practices. Instead of opening with the Stags, both the Glen Lake girls and boys teams now play Frankfort Thursday.
“Conditioning drills are just not the same as incorporating your offense and your defense and doing some scrimmaging and basically 100 percent live action speed,” Glen Lake Athletic Director Mark Mattson said. “We really wanted to have at least two to three days.”
Most of the Big North Conference opens up Tuesday. The only school not playing is Traverse City Central which travels to Gaylord Thursday.
Mattson said if and when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration changed course and allowed school sports to happen prior to a Feb. 22 expiration date, it would certainly be a scramble to ensure game workers and officials would be on hand.
“But you know what, it’s a really good scramble,” Mattson said. “Our kids have been waiting for a long time, and I would work 24/7 around the clock to make sure everything was in order for for next week to happen if I needed to. I’m sure I speak for all the athletic directors in the area.”
For Glen Lake, next week also marks three months since both ex-head coach Rich Ruelas and longtime coach turned assistant Don Miller stepped down from the program. Rob Flaska was hired and didn’t meet his team until students went back to in-person learning Jan. 4.
Mattson said the prolonged delay inadvertently worked out in the Lakers favor.
“The kids did not know Rob before he came in,” Mattson said. “I think that the delay has really worked out in our favor because it’s allowed him to slowly but surely get to know the kids. It’s allowed him to slowly but surely implement his system and his scheme, offense and defense, and work to put his staff in place.”
Howe Arena not yet COVID-19 vaccine site
Despite initial uncertainty, local hockey teams will have another rink to practice and play on for the start of the season.
When Grand Traverse County officials held a joint press conference to open the Hagerty Center COVID-19 vaccination clinic, County Administrator Nate Alger said the county intended to convert Howe Arena into a similar mass vaccination site by Feb. 8.
Traverse City Central and Traverse City West hockey utilize Howe Arena to both practice and play.
However, as of Friday, Center ICE Executive Director Todd Spaulding said Howe Arena has not yet been transitioned to a COVID-19 vaccination site despite it’s projected Monday opening date. Spaulding said he’s in daily discussions with the county, and the supply of vaccines the county has received didn’t yet warrant the ice rink’s use.
Health officials believe at full capacity, the Hagerty Center and Howe Arena could vaccinate 7,000 residents per-week between both facilities at full staffing, scheduling and supply.