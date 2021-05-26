TRAVERSE CITY — A single game between crosstown foes saw Traverse City Central beat TC St. Francis 8-3 on Wednesday.
The Trojans (24-5) hosted the late season nonconference game and their big hitter showed out on his home diamond.
Josh Klug went 4-for-4 with three RBI thanks to a home run and two doubles that set the Trojans ahead in the game. Ben Van Nes did the rest for TCC on the mound with a complete game victory that saw eight hits, eight strikeouts and two earned runs.
Luke Linder and Will Dawson each knocked in a run for the Trojans and Dominic Palamara batted in two.
Aidan Schmuckal led the TCSF offense with three hits, two runs and two stolen bases. Jack Hitchens was the only other Glad with multiple hits.
TC St. Francis (20-7) will head to Boyne City and TC Central will host Petoskey, Thursday.
MORE BASEBALL
Glen Lake 13 11
Pellston 5 2
Game 1: Glen Lake — Mateo Gokey WP, 6 IP, 4 K, 3 H; eight batters with a single; Sean Galla 2B, RBI; Jon Popp RBI; Jackson Ciolek RBI.
Game 2: Glen Lake — Jacob Dezelski WP, 2 H, BB, 10 K, 6 IP; Ryan Flores 2 H; Dezelski 3 H, 2 RBI; Galla 2 H; Gokey 2 H; Popp 2 H; Drew Barber 2 H.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake (22-6) at TC Central, Tuesday.
Gaylord SM 15 1
Harbor Springs 10 3
Game 1: Gaylord St. Mary — Dom Kiester WP, 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, 3 BB; Kiest HR, 4 R, 2 RBI; Conrad Korte 5-5, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Sam Sircely 3-4, 4 RBI, 2 R; Devin O’Dell H, 2 RBI, R; Donovan Bluse 3-3, 3 RBI, R.
Game 2: Gaylord St. Mary — O’Dell LP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Gavin Bebble H, R; Conrad Korte 2-3, 2B, RBI; O’Dell 2B; Sam Sircely H.
UP NEXT: Gaylord St. Mary (17-9) at Boyne City, Tuesday.
Kingsley 13 18
Frankfort 1 0
Game 1: Kingsley — Joe Lewis WP, 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 10 K, 5 BB; Owen Graves H, 2 R, RBI; Jayden Inthisone 4-4, 6 RBI, HR, 4 R; Joe Moran 2-2, 3 RBI, 2B, R; Beau LaTulip 2B, 3 R; Dante Crossley H, RBI. Frankfort — Blake Miller LP, 3.2 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 2 K; Fletcher Anderson RBI; Logan Lewis H.
Game 2: Kingsley — Evan Douglass WP, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 9 K, 2 BB; Inthisone 3-5, 6 RBI, 2 HR, 2 R; Graves 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Douglass 2-3, 3 R, RBI, 2B; LaTulip 2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R; Lewis 2 RBI, 2 R, H. Frankfort — Lewis LP; Miller 2-2; Connor Sharp H.
UP NEXT: Kingsley (29-4) vs. Freeland at Northwood University, Thursday.
TC Christian 10 6
Grayling 2 16
Game 1: TC Christian — Andrew Pavwoski WP, 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K, BB; Brock Broderick 3-4, 5 RBI, 2B, R; Colin Slack 3-4; Nate Gonzalez H, RBI, 2 R; Zan VanWingerden H, 2 R, RBI; Ben Polomsky 2-5, 2 R. Grayling — Reid Cvitkovich LP, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 5 K; Derek Long 2-3, R; Cvitkovich 2-3; Ben Gonzales H, RBI.
Game 2: TC Christian — Isaiah Valliere LP; Polomsky 2-3, R, 2B, RBI; Broderick 2-2, RBI, R; Slack RBI. Grayling — Derek Long WP, 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 K; Owen Triebold RBI, R; Drew Kanary 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Cvitkovich 3-3, RBI, 3 R; Trevor Kline-Johnson 2B, 2 RBI. 2 R; Joe Armstrong 2-3, RBI, R.
UP NEXT: Graylong (10-21) hosts Oscoda, Thursday.
Hart 8 2
Bear Lake 3 3
Game 1: Bear Lake — Jake Griffis LP, 10 H, 7 ER; Griffis 3-3, RBI, R, 2B; Zach Griffis 3-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Jared Cook H; Jack Cook H; Tate Aultman H.
Game 2: Bear Lake — Jack Cook WP, 7 H, 2 ER, 8 K; Nate Sanderson 2-2, RBI; Zach Griffis 2B, RBI, R; Jake Griffis H, 2 R; Aultman RBI, H.
Joburg 13 18
Central Lake 3 3
Game 1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Preston Marlatt H, 4 R, RBI; Sheldon Huff 2 H, 2B, 5 RBI; Huff WP, 3.2 IP, H, 0 R. Central Lake — Garrison Barrett LP; Drayton Evans H, RBI, R; Garrett Purdy H, RBI.
Game 2: Joburg — Marlatt 3-4, RBI, 3 R; Huff 2-4, 3 RBI; Tommy Runyan 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Central Lake — Evans LP; Purdy H, 2 RBI; Logan Eckhardt H, RBI; Barrett H, 2 R.