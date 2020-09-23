WILLIAMSBURG — Minutes after Rick Mahorn cut the ribbon at the Onyx Sportsbook by William Hill, he placed the first bet.
Mahorn, the Detroit Pistons legend from the 1980s, appeared in Traverse City to commemorate Wednesday's opening of the Onyx Sportsbook.
Although the sportsbook had been open for almost a week, Mahorn bet $100 on a four-leg NFL parlay to have a chance to win over $1,000 as the casino's ceremonial first bet. He chose the money lines for this weekends games of the New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
Regardless of Sundays' results, Mahorn and the speakers Wednesday morning made it clear the former NBA champion won't be the only one winning from the sportsbook.
"Sports betting brings in another influx of income," said Mahorn, a 6-foot-10 power forward who helped the Pistons to the 1989 NBA championship. "(It's) something that can help all across the board as far as economic jobs creation of jobs, health and support."
Along with making the first bet, Mahorn met with Pistons fans who paid a visit the sportsbook that opened to the public Friday. He said it was his first time in Traverse City in a while.
He hoped people bet on the Pistons when the time comes.
"It's about sports betting," Mahorn said. "It's not honing in on a particular sport. It's not going on basketball, or football, there's just an array of sports where you can just have fun and enjoy yourself."
Mahorn joined a posse of those who worked on the sportsbooks opening Wednesday morning to speak on what its addition will bring to the casino and the Traverse City tourism industry.
Ernie L. Stevens Jr., who lobbies in Washington as Chairman and spokesperson for the National Indian Gaming Association, said the $37 billion gaming industry is the backbone of many Indian nations across the U.S. Stevens said the number of jobs tribal casinos provide would be enough to make them the 11th-largest employer in nation.
"There's a lot of people that don't understand our right to game with athletics and sports," Stevens said. "We've always gamed. Long before it was legal, we gamed."
He left Mahorn with a tribal necklace, offering to take him one-on-one if they can find a court. Mahorn quipped from the crowd as the two exchanged smack talk at the podium. Stevens was a two-year starting center for Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas and has a tournament named in his honor.
Mark Wilson, Tribal Vice-Chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said the same water spring that sits behind what's now Leelanau Sands Casino is the one his parents went to get water in the 1970s. There wasn't electricity on the reservation.
"For a government to have a land base, it's hard to tax 12 acres," Wilson said. "Having that gaming as an economic engine for our people to have healthier education and housing is a big thing."
The casino partnered with Las Vegas-based William Hill, the largest sportsbook in the U.S.
It gives William Hill access into Michigan's market when the Michigan Gaming Control Board approves regulations for online sports betting, a timeline estimated for completion by the end of 2020. When approved, it would allow people to place wagers with Turtle Creek's sportsbook from their couch — whether they live in Traverse City or elsewhere in the state.
Gaming Control Board meets virtually
The same day of the Onyx's grand opening, nearly 80 state employees joined a Microsoft Teams meeting with the MGCB and Attorney General's office to listen to public comments over proposed regulations for online sports betting and poker. The meeting lasted three hours and only had two questions asked.
But the first question, which came from Andrew Bernell, asked why retail sports betting has been given priority over mobile betting, given concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
He asked if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could issue an emergency authorization to launch online gaming sooner.
“I don’t understand why she can’t sign an emergency authorization of it," Bernell said. "Part of it is also within the Michigan Gaming Control Board because I don’t understand why this isn’t a bigger priority or why this hasn’t been sped up."
David Murley, head of MGCB Indian Gaming and Legal Affairs Division, offered to call the man to explain the situation in lieu of responding in a public meeting. The meeting's intent, he said, was to hear feedback over the proposed rules.
Shapiro, William Hill's Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at the press conference in Traverse City, said mobile products are being tested so on the day regulations permit the launch, it's live. He said William Hill and the GTB had a say in the eventual regulations.
"As soon as the state starts allowing operators to go live, we'll be in the first round of operators going live with online sports betting online casino gaming," Shapiro said.
Even though in other states, according to Shapiro, online betting makes up around 70-85% of the total wagers, the partnership with Turtle Creek will still take advantage of its retail offerings in a hybrid manner.
"(Bettors) be able to deposit money into their accounts here, withdraw money from their accounts, and get help setting up their accounts and whatnot," Shapiro said. "We really believe that the two are really synergistic — the online and the retail side. We really look forward to it growing."
Onyx is staffed Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to midnight. The kiosks at both Turtle Creek Casino and Leelanau Sands are open during the casino's reduced hours to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.