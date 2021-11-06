TRAVERSE CITY — It sure felt like a curtain call as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter and the seven three-year starting Traverse City Central seniors were subbed off the field for what ended up being their last game at Thirlby Field.
But it was all smiles under the goalposts. The Trojans won back-to-back Division 2 district titles with a 55-18 victory over No. 10 Bay City Western on their home turf Friday night.
No. 4 Caledonia led wire to wire to beat No. 6 Muskegon Mona Shores 49-12. Caledonia (10-1) will host Traverse City Central (10-1) after finishing the regular season with more playoff points.
“It’s kind of sinking in right now,” Central head coach Eric Schugars said after being embraced by family shortly after the win. “I’m taking it in like them. I hope they really enjoy this. The fans and community. What a huge support that was to be able to win a district championship at home. That’s a neat thing.”
Senior quarterback Josh Burnham said he was speechless.
“Doing it back-to-back years, there’s no better feeling,” he said. “They were a tough physical team, so I mean, that makes it even better.”
Preparation this week apparently included a bit more than watching film for the senior bound for Notre Dame. During off-campus lunch Thursday, Burnham joined many of his teammates in the playoff mullet trend, getting the hair-doo done at teammate Carson Bourdo’s aunt’s house.
“There were some bets that if I did it, then some other guys would … so I took one for the team,” Burnham said.
Preparation for the football game itself clearly worked too.
Central ran just 14 offensive plays in the first half. Western’s Wing-T offense — which mimicked the style run by Petoskey coach Kerry VanOrman for many years — got the team into the endzone twice for two first-half touchdowns. They did so burning lots of clock and punting twice. Bay City fumbled the ball three times but recovered each one.
The Trojans’ fast-paced spread offense showed few flaws. Burnham scored a 5-yard touchdown, then Josh Klug juked his defender out of bounds and ran in for a TD. Bourdo returned a kickoff 85-yards and snaked around three defenders for a TD. He later intercepted a last-minute pass from Western quarterback Logan O’Hare for TD before halftime. Bay City had just recovered an onside kick after scoring a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-12.
“That whole first half was rough,” Burnham said. “They were killing us on the outside zone. Once we went into halftime, we made some adjustments. That helped a lot.”
It appeared so. Central outscored Western 27-7 in the second half. Burnham scored on TD runs of 3 and 7 yards. Reed Seabase scored a 3-yard TD and Jake Van Horn forced a running clock finish with a TD with 3:05 to play. O’Hare’s second TD stopped the first running clock that Seabase’s score started.
For Van Horn, a senior who mostly plays reps on scout team, it was his first varsity TD this season. Entering Friday, he had six carries for a total of 1 yard. There appeared to be 40 players circled around him upon his return to the sideline.
“That guy comes to practice every day, full of energy,” senior lineman Kadyn Warner said. “Always on scout, you’ve got to tell him to get off the field. He’s that type of guy.”
Saebase led Central with 113 yards rushing. Bourdo led in tackles with nine. Everest Noyes made six extra points.
Western (8-3) was playing in the district finals for the first time since 2008 after beating Midland Dow on a last-second field goal. It was BCW’s first winning season since 2012 after finishing 1-8 in 2018, 3-6 in 2019, and 4-4 in 2020.
Bay City tripled Central’s average of allowing 2.6 yards-per-carry to opponents and finished with 374 yards rushing on a 6.1 yard-per-carry average. The visitors also had the edge in total offense, 377-375. O’Hare and Joey Wiedyk both finished north of 100-yards rushing. O’Hare’s 139 yards were the most by an offensive player in the game.
Western did a pregame walkthrough at Grayling with the help of a coaching connection between a BCW assistant and Vikings’ head coach Eric Tunney. The team is set to be an opponent of Central’s in the Saginaw Valley League-Red division team beginning in the fall of 2022.
“You come on up here and it’s like coming to Disneyland,” Western coach Chris Willertz said. “We felt like we could move the ball, and we scored twice in the first half ... I wish we would have been able to think that going into the game, after playing for a little while.”
Game time for the TC Central-Caledonia game is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Grandville. Friday’s game against Mona Shores was moved to Grandville due to poor field conditions at Caledonia.
“We’re not finished yet, but it feels amazing. Got a lot more work to do,” Warner said.
BRACKET BITS: No. 2 South Lyon won 34-13 over No. 10 East Lansing. The Lions host No. 8 Portage Central and the winner plays either TC Central or Caledonia. Semifinal sites have not been announced. … Top overall seed No. 1 Warren De La Salle was tied with Grosse Pointe South at halftime but won 35-20. The Pilots host Roseville. ... Waterford Mott and Livonia Franklin play in the fourth D2 quarterfinal and meet the winner of De La Salle’s game.