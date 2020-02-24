HARBOR SPRINGS — The Petoskey Northmen accepted their hardware for the 14th year in a row. It’s the same trophy as last year. Instead of “State Runner-Up,” this year it reads “State Champions.”
With 56 points, Petoskey’s boys alpine ski team avenged last year’s second-place finish to Great North Alpine with a state title Monday at Nubs Nob. It’s the Northmen’s 12th title in program history and sixth at the helm of Erik Lundteigen.
“It’s great to be back on top,” Lundteigen said. “It’s nice being on the home hill. We certainly had an advantage racing on our home turf.”
Petoskey’s girls team placed third with a score of 116. Great North Alpine’s boys team, a four team co-op with Elk Rapids, Traverse City St. Francis, Central Lake and Grand Traverse Academy, placed third with 84.5.
Jimmy Flom led the Northmen with a state title in the slalom and a sixth place finish in the giant slalom. Flom raced for a time of 1:15.54 in the slalom with the second-best runs each side of the mountain.
Tripp Thomas took fourth place in the GS, Anders McCarthy and Flom tied for sixth in the GS. McCarthy placed in both events.
“We kind of locked it down a little bit,” Flom said. “We walked into slalom with a nice lead. Unfortunately our first seed skier tripped, he had a little bobble which kind of hurt us a little bit but everyone else just skied calm and controlled.”
Flom edged Harbor Springs’ Andrew Truman in the slalom by 0.22 seconds. Truman won the GS earlier in the day with a time of 50.19.
“I’ve been skiing with (Truman) my whole life,” Thomas said. “I grew up doing bonfires with him back when I lived downstate still. It’s been an awesome experience being able to race with him and all my other friends that I’ve been skiing with my whole life.”
En route to their third-place finish, GNA’s Cooper Kerkof was right in the fight for first. Kerkof took second in GS and third in slalom. Andrew Bliss won a pair of medals as well, taking eighth in slalom and ninth in GS.
Gaylord’s Connor Abraham qualified for state individually and placed fourth in slalom with a time of 1:17.63. Glen Lake’s Andrew Pershinske placed 10th in that same race with a time of 1:20.52.
Olli earns second slalom title in senior season
Gaylord’s Regan Olli started off the day with a state title in slalom, winning with a time of 1:12.36. It’s the second of her career, winning it her sophomore year and returning to the podium after a broken wrist her junior year.
She becomes the ninth female in MHSAA history to be a two-time slalom state champ.
“I’ve been working on my slalom all year and trying to get back to it,” Olli said.
Olli missed her second title of the day, the GS, by five hundredths of a second to Megan Paache of Grand Rapids Northview. The tough break didn’t disappoint Olli. In fact, she was “really happy” for Paache. It ended up giving her her first state title.
“It’s kind of amazing how we are from so many different schools, but a lot of us do Costa racing, so we know each other,” Olli said. “You want all your friends from different places to do well even when you’re competing against them. I think that’s pretty special.”
Petoskey had two girls earn medals in the team’s third place finish, each in separate races. Lauren Rothman placed seventh in the GS with a time of 53.48. Cassidy Whitener raced for a time of 1:20.18 in the slalom to place ninth. Rothman placed 13th in slalom and Whitener palace 19th in GS.
Kate Klinger of Charlevoix medaled in slalom, placing eighth (1:20.05). Great North Alpine’s Liesl Stellin claimed fifth in GS (53.48).
