The Friday night lights lit the sky once again at Thirlby Field for a high school football game.
The 64 LED lights that were installed just weeks ago were not the only things making their debut during the Celebrate Service game on Friday.
Traverse City Central and TC West played under new lights and on a new turf surface for the first time Friday. Any other time, that may have dominated the minds of the players and fans.
But not in 2020.
The lights illuminated a game that was filled with oddities and restrictions.
The new limits on attendance, masks during play and all of the little changes made to the game of football have been the focal point of Week One.
Limited fans, no bands, cheerleaders posted in the bleachers and socially distanced sidelines were among the most noticeable of differences.
However, it was the little things that stood out from the press box that looms 75 feet above the two-tone turf field.
The lack of contact between the officials and the game ball was the first thing that struck me. Watching a center hold onto the ball and walk out a 15-yard pass interference penalty only to set it down and snap it was just plain weird.
Watching the Titans and Trojans feint slapping hands in a line at midfield after the game was almost painful. I can’t imagine how awkward it would be to walk past an opponent who just beat you and look them in the eye, saying or doing nothing.
Television cameras were posted at every corner of the field and the play-by-play rang over the public address system like never before. Concessions were closed and there was no halftime food for media and coaches. You don’t realize how much you miss that buttery popcorn that would make a mess until it’s not there anymore.
The lack of bands or fans wasn’t that big of a deal, especially because this game is the only one in northern Michigan that normally sees attendance into the 1,000s. Titans head coach Greg Vaughan put it into perspective pretty easily in our postgame interview. Even with the dozens of little changes or restrictions Friday was still all that we had hoped for — a high school football game on a brisk fall night.
While the entire evening felt odd, from the missing pre-game festivities to the surprising final score, it was the best Friday night these athletes could have asked for no matter which side of the game they ended up.
These teenagers got to get back to the field of play that didn’t think they would see even 15 days ago. So what if it was in front of a fraction of the fans, it was Friday night football and I can guarantee you every one of those kids are ready to do it all over again next Friday. No matter what they have to do to make that happen.
