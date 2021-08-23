Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
“The only true way is to marshal the ferocity of your ambition over the course of many days, weeks, months, and (if you could finally come to accept it) years. The Trial of Miles; Miles of Trials.”
— John L. Parker, Once a Runner
High school cross country is often misunderstood.
Those that have had the life-changing experience of donning that high school singlet and slipping on those short shorts have heard it all, such as, “It’s just running,” or “Anyone can do that.”
Unlike most ball sports, scoring is confusing, and it seems far more individual than a team sport. There are no stands, no cheerleaders and no pep band. It’s just running, after all. But the challenge that is high school cross country is far more than most comprehend.
In order to truly rise up the ranks in the cross country world, your best friend is often your worst enemy; a simple pair of shoes.
Over the course of days, weeks, months and yes, even years, the relationship you develop with your running shoes can make all the difference in your success. Some discover this little secret to success, but many do not.
Lonely hours on the roads and trails with no other company than your thoughts, and deep those thoughts often are. This is what separates the good runners from the great. It’s often said running is 90% mental. Overcoming this mental side of distance running is arguably the most challenging aspect of high school cross country.
Sweat stinging your eyes as you complete a humid Saturday morning long run. Your body aches, shorts soaked in perspiration, lungs burning and legs wobbly. But there is nobody there to give you a round of applause, no pats on the back, and more often than not, nobody is even awake in your home. It’s simply you and your shoes. The tales your shoes could tell would speak volumes of the trials you’ve gone through together.
Yet it’s those shoes that will often stare at you as you lay idly on the couch, taunting you with past successes or defeats.
You know you must lace them up; the torment permeates every inch of your mind. “What’s one day?” you ask yourself. “I’ll run extra tomorrow.”
But then you remember your teammates, coaches, competitors and ultimately, your goals.
You begin to think about the few short months until you get to pull that singlet over your head again, smell the crisp fall air, feel the crunch of fallen leaves beneath your feet and see the fog of your breath beneath your nose.
It’s at that moment that you stand up, walk over to your shoes, lace them up, and step outside for another day in the “Trial of miles; Miles of Trials.”