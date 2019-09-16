MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Week 2
Super 10 Boys
1. Brighton
2. Romeo
3. Dexter
4. Saline
5. Ann Arbor Skyline
6. Otsego
7. Pinckney
8. Salem
9. Fremont
10. Clarkston
Super 10 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Traverse City Central
4. Petoskey
5. Northville
6. Saline
7. Salem
8. Hart
9. Frankenmuth
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton
2. Ann Arbor Skyline
3. Dexter
4. Romeo
5. Clarkston
6. Saline
7. Ann Arbor Pioneer
8. Salem
9. Hartland
10. Pinckney
11. Ann Arbor Huron
12. Grandville
13. Traverse City Central
14. Northville
15. Caledonia
H.M. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
H.M. Detroit Catholic Central
H.M. Lowell
H.M. Plymouth
H.M. Zeeland West
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Traverse City Central
3. Northville
4. Saline
5. Salem
6. Holland West Ottawa
7. Plymouth
8. Brighton
9. Caledonia
10. Rockford
11 DeWitt
12. Troy
13. Bay City Western
14. Fenton
15. Okemos
H.M. Portage Central
H.M. Holt
H.M. Romeo
H.M. Temperance Bedford
H.M Grand Blanc
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Otsego
2. Fremont
3. Haslett
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Chelsea
6. St Johns
7. Dearborn Divine Child
8. Sparta
9. Yale
10. East Grand Rapids
11. Allendale
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
14. Lansing Catholic
15. St Clair
H.M. Linden
H.M. Adrian
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Frankenmuth
4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
5. Cadillac
6. Grand Rapids Christian
7. Spring Lake
8. Plainwell
9. Dearborn Divine Child
10. Otsego
10. Flint Powers Catholic
12. Warren Regina
13. St Johns
14. Lansing Catholic
15. Mason
H.M. Tecumseh
H.M. Allendale
H.M. Bloomfield Hills Marian
H.M. Linden
H.M. Marshall
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Pewamo Westphalia
4. Charlevoix
5. Hart
6. Traverse City St Francis
7. Benzie Central
8. Saugatuck
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. St Louis
11. Shepherd
12. Harbor Springs
13. Montrose
14. Caro —
15. Bloomingdale
H.M. New Lothrop
H.M. Leslie
H.M. Ithaca
H.M. Parchment
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Benzie Central
3. Clare
4. Shepherd
5. Pewamo Westphalia
6. Grandville Calvin Christian
7. Ithaca
8. Traverse City St Francis
9. McBain
10. Boyne City
10. St Louis
12. Charlevoix
13. Roscommon
14. Harbor Springs
15. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
H.M. Kent City
H.M. Saugatuck
H.M. Hanover Horton
H.M. Reese
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge
2. East Jordan
3. Unionville Sebewaing
4. Concord
5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Carson City Crystal
7. Petoskey St Michael Academy
8. Morrice
9. Webberville
10. Mayville
11. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
12. Mason County Eastern
13. Blanchard Montabella
14. Lawrence
15. Deckerville
H.M. Hillsdale Academy
H.M. Bridgman
H.M. Dansville
H.M. Saranac
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Hudson
5. Fowler
6. Bridgman
7. Carson City Crystal
8. Pittsford
9. East Jordan
10. Battle Creek St Philip
10. Kalamazoo Christian
12. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
13. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
14. Harbor Beach
15. Owendale Gagetown
H.M. Allen Park Cabrini
H.M. Maple City Glen Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.