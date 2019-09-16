XC

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Week 2

Super 10 Boys

1. Brighton

2. Romeo

3. Dexter

4. Saline

5. Ann Arbor Skyline

6. Otsego

7. Pinckney

8. Salem

9. Fremont

10. Clarkston

Super 10 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Traverse City Central

4. Petoskey

5. Northville

6. Saline

7. Salem

8. Hart

9. Frankenmuth

10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton

2. Ann Arbor Skyline

3. Dexter

4. Romeo

5. Clarkston

6. Saline

7. Ann Arbor Pioneer

8. Salem

9. Hartland

10. Pinckney

11. Ann Arbor Huron

12. Grandville

13. Traverse City Central

14. Northville

15. Caledonia

H.M. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

H.M. Detroit Catholic Central

H.M. Lowell

H.M. Plymouth

H.M. Zeeland West

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Traverse City Central

3. Northville

4. Saline

5. Salem

6. Holland West Ottawa

7. Plymouth

8. Brighton

9. Caledonia

10. Rockford

11 DeWitt

12. Troy

13. Bay City Western

14. Fenton

15. Okemos

H.M. Portage Central

H.M. Holt

H.M. Romeo

H.M. Temperance Bedford

H.M Grand Blanc

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Otsego

2. Fremont

3. Haslett

4. Grand Rapids Christian

5. Chelsea

6. St Johns

7. Dearborn Divine Child

8. Sparta

9. Yale

10. East Grand Rapids

11. Allendale

12. Flint Powers Catholic

13. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

14. Lansing Catholic

15. St Clair

H.M. Linden

H.M. Adrian

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Petoskey

3. Frankenmuth

4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

5. Cadillac

6. Grand Rapids Christian

7. Spring Lake

8. Plainwell

9. Dearborn Divine Child

10. Otsego

10. Flint Powers Catholic

12. Warren Regina

13. St Johns

14. Lansing Catholic

15. Mason

H.M. Tecumseh

H.M. Allendale

H.M. Bloomfield Hills Marian

H.M. Linden

H.M. Marshall

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton

2. Grandville Calvin Christian

3. Pewamo Westphalia

4. Charlevoix

5. Hart

6. Traverse City St Francis

7. Benzie Central

8. Saugatuck

9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

10. St Louis

11. Shepherd

12. Harbor Springs

13. Montrose

14. Caro —

15. Bloomingdale

H.M. New Lothrop

H.M. Leslie

H.M. Ithaca

H.M. Parchment

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Benzie Central

3. Clare

4. Shepherd

5. Pewamo Westphalia

6. Grandville Calvin Christian

7. Ithaca

8. Traverse City St Francis

9. McBain

10. Boyne City

10. St Louis

12. Charlevoix

13. Roscommon

14. Harbor Springs

15. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

H.M. Kent City

H.M. Saugatuck

H.M. Hanover Horton

H.M. Reese

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge

2. East Jordan

3. Unionville Sebewaing

4. Concord

5. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

6. Carson City Crystal

7. Petoskey St Michael Academy

8. Morrice

9. Webberville

10. Mayville

11. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian

12. Mason County Eastern

13. Blanchard Montabella

14. Lawrence

15. Deckerville

H.M. Hillsdale Academy

H.M. Bridgman

H.M. Dansville

H.M. Saranac

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Adrian Lenawee Christian

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Hudson

5. Fowler

6. Bridgman

7. Carson City Crystal

8. Pittsford

9. East Jordan

10. Battle Creek St Philip

10. Kalamazoo Christian

12. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian

13. Clarkston Everest Collegiate

14. Harbor Beach

15. Owendale Gagetown

H.M. Allen Park Cabrini

H.M. Maple City Glen Lake

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you