TCW7.jpg

TC West's Christian Boivin throws up West signs after a Titans touchdown Saturday.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

PREP FOOTBALL

Area football playoff schedule

DIVISION 1

TC West (6-1) at Grandville (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Swartz Creek (5-2) at TC Central (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Alma (3-4) at Cadillac, Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Gladwin (4-3) at Kingsley (7-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Grayling (4-3) at Manistee (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Boyne City (5-2) at Glen Lake (5-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Mancelona (3-4) at Charlevoix (7-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Harbor Springs (4-3) at TC St. Francis (5-2), Saturday, noon

DIVISION 8

Johannesburg 2, Frankfort 0 (forfeit)

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

Whittemore-Prescott (5-2) at Suttons Bay (7-0), Friday, 6 p.m.

Mesick (5-2) at Gaylord St. Mary (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

Brethren (5-2) at Hale (6-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

