MAPLE CITY — Now might be a good time for Jerry Angers to go shopping for shorts.
Angers will return to the sidelines in a matter of weeks as the head coach at Glen Lake, according to Glen Lake Athletic Director Mark Mattson. Angers stepped away from the program in spring 2020 to attend his son Duke’s college games at Saginaw Valley State University.
The re-hire became official with approval from the Glen Lake Community Schools Board of Education, which met Monday.
“We realized that we are in a time in which the student-athletes within our football program needed Coach Angers. His familiarity with our students and program is what is needed at this time. As always, Jerry was willing to step in for the sake of our students,” Mattson wrote in an email release.
Mattson said after the 2021 season the Lakers will reassess.
“We anticipate that we will re-post for hire following the conclusion of the season,” Mattson said in the email.
In April, Nate Sneed, who was Angers’ top assistant before being elevated to head coach, took a full-time teaching position in South Carolina and subsequently resigned. Sneed also coached the JV Boys Basketball team.
The position had a lengthy posting and interview process, and the Lakers circled back to Angers with just a week until football practices are permitted to begin across Michigan.
Angers led the Lakers for 11 years after volunteering in the program for a year in 2008. He amassed a 74-42 overall record with two district and two regional titles.
Angers took the Lakers on two trips to Ford Field in three seasons with 35 wins in that timeframe. In the season that followed winning a state runner-up trophy, Sneed took over.
At the time of Angers’ departure, according to a Record-Eagle article, Mattson explained Angers’ largest contribution to the Lakers was leading the strength and conditioning program. The results have shown. Class of 2020 quarterback Reece Hazelton is playing basketball at Ferris State and class of 2021 wide receiver Finn Hogan joined the football program at Central Michigan as a preferred walk-on.
Angers became a player’s favorite over his time at Glen Lake for a signature trait — coaching Friday night football in shorts regardless of the weather outside.
The Lakers host Houghton Lake Aug. 27 to start the season.