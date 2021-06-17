From Staff Reports
SAGINAW — Anci Dy advanced onto the Sweet 16 at the 105th Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship being played at Saginaw Country Club.
However her sister, University of Michigan golfer Anika Dy of Traverse City, the tournament’s 3-seed, was knocked out in elimination play after leading the first round.
Anika Dy was topped by 30-seed Olivia Stoll of Haslett, the daughter of Michigan State University women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, 2 and 1.
Anci Dy, who recently graduated from Traverse City West, knocked off 11-seed Kate Brody from Grand Blanc in 19 holes and advanced to the second day of elimination play. She’ll face No. 6 Kimberly Dinh of Midland when play resumes Thursday.
Nichole Cox of Empire, a Glen Lake high school alumnus, was eliminated by Mary Janiga of Midland 3 and 2.
Anika Dy and Cox will also play in the Michigan PGA Women’s Open, which begins June 28 at the Mountain Ridge golf course at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville. They’ll be joined by Hunter Kehoe, formerly of Traverse City West.
Stroke play medalist and top seed Veronica Haque of Rochester Hills moved on to the round of 16 with a 6 and 4 win over Annie Pietila of Brighton. Defending champion Anna Kramer of Spring Lake also advanced to the round of 16 with a 2 and 1 win over Anna Fay of Ada. Saginaw local Chaithra Katamneni topped Kendall Payne 3 and 2.
Former Grand Valley State University standout Katie Chipman of Canton, who in 2017 lost in the Women’s Amateur finals to Aya Johnson at Saginaw CC, rolled into the round of 16 with a 6 and 5 win over Serena Nguyen of Macomb.
Lauren Timpf of Macomb Township who reached the round of 16 a year ago at age 13 and pushed Kramer to the final hole in a key match, is back in the round of 16 again. She beat Julia Dean of Brighton, a University of Arkansas golfer, 4 and 3.
“My match was tough,” Timpf said. “I played a really great competitor who drives the ball a mile, but I feel like my putting today was really what helped me.”
Timpf said she’s elated to move on to the round of 16.
“It feels amazing to know that I’m able to hang with all these collegiate players and older girls,” she said.