MIDLAND — Steve Allen would do whatever it took for the Michigan chapter of USA Softball.
So when the organization based out of Midland purchased a dilapidated restaurant in 2004 to house its Hall of Fame, Allen stepped in to ensure the job was done right.
Steve, his wife Linda, and their son drove their motorhome downstate one weekend to replace the roof of the building, volunteering his time and labor through his construction business, Tri-County Roofing. The state staff ended up showing up to help wherever it was needed.
“Here I am, as a young umpire, and I’m kind of like the boss now,” Allen said.
The job was finished in one weekend.
Allen now finds his name forever inscribed in the house he helped build. A longtime slow-pitch softball umpire from Honor, Allen earned selection into the organization’s state softball Hall of Fame for the category of meritorious service.
He’ll be inducted at The H Hotel in Midland Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. and called his moment replacing the roof his most memorable time with USA Softball thus far.
Allen said his inspiration to become an umpire dated back to his slow-pitch playing days.
“I decided to become an umpire because I figured I could do a better job than the other two did,” Allen said. “Once I got serious about it, I think it was more like a family thing. Once you get to know most of the umpires from all over the state ... they treat you like family.”
Thirty years later, Allen has worked behind home plate for 20 USA Softball state tournaments for Michigan and nine at the national level. Among those are two trips to Bismark, N.D., for the annual Sam McQuade Sr./Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament — the nation’s largest slow-pitch tournament — that attracted 464 teams in 2019.
“I’ve even umpired the National Seniors Olympics just outside of Cleveland,” Allen said. “I went there for five days. People from all over the United States playing softball.”
Allen took on the role of Umpire in Chief of USA Softball’s District No. 19 in 2014, serving a large footprint of the northwest Lower Peninsula from south off Petoskey to Manistee, stretching as far west as Cadillac. That’s a supervising role that involves recruiting, training, retaining and motivating current umpires.
Allen was asked to be the next commissioner of the district after its acting commissioner, Barb Becket, stepped down in 2020. That job involves spending his free time traveling around the region, testing to make sure leagues use legal bats and representing the district in state meetings.
“Steve is considered a really good rules umpire, and a very diplomatic and patient umpire with people,” Beckett said. “That’s the kind of umpire you can ask a question to, or talk to, or has communication skills. He’s good at that.”
Recently, Allen had a knee replacement that sidelined a bit of his umpiring duties, though he’s not completely retired.
Allen doubles as the Umpire in Chief for District No. 20, which stretches from Gaylord to Lake Huron. That district hasn’t had a UIC in years, Allen said. There are only five registered teams in District No. 20 across two leagues (Gaylord and East Tawas), but when those five do play games, they need an umpire.
He also serves on USA Softball’s committees in Michigan for slow-pitch Junior Olympics, player appeals and umpires.
Allen doesn’t umpire fastpitch games — the variation of play youth and high school teams typically play — but he said the rules of slow-pitch and fastpitch are actually quite similar.
“There’s no leading off in slow pitch,” Allen said. “In fastpitch you can lead off. That’s the biggest thing. Besides, the pitch comes in at 60 miles an hour instead of eight. I’ve seen a lot of guys coming out of fastpitch, or even baseball, and they swing three times before the ball gets to the plate because they’re so used to the ball coming that quick.”
While fastpitch is growing at the collegiate level, Allen said slow pitch is shrinking locally.
On the bright side, he sees it as slowly coming back. There’s still is a women’s league in Honor, though there used to be one at the Traverse City Civic Center.
“We probably have lost hundreds of teams,” Allen said. “You grow up, you’re eager to grow up and play, and all the sudden you get a little older and you figure you’ve got to get a job.”
The stories Allen has from umpiring could fill up an entire page of newsprint, but he recalled a few notable ones.
During the annual Bill Laimbeer tournament at the former Bay Area Ball World in Traverse City, Allen called balls and strikes with the Pistons’ Bad Boy himself, Laimbeer, up to bat.
There was also once a time Allen worked a game where rain started to fall down hard. Allen was on the infield, and home plate umpire Dave Swanson was looking down on a growing mud puddle in the batter’s box.
Most catchers catch the ball off a bounce in slow-pitch. Pitches can land anywhere between six and 10 feet from the plate and still be a strike. At the time of the game rules extended that minimum to 12 feet. The pitcher threw the ball and Swanson ruled it strike. The batter was confused.
“Batter said ‘How could you tell that was a strike?’ He (Swanson) said, ‘It splashed like one,’” Allen said. “I almost busted a gut ... I almost had to walk off the field.”