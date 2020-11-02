Volleyball13.jpg

VOLLEYBALL

All-Ski Valley Conference teams

First team

Breya Domke, Onaway

Cloe Ehrhe, Onaway

Tara Madej, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Jayden Marlett, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Grace Morse, Pellston

Ryann Clancy, Inland Lakes

Katie Decker, Bellaire

Second team

Jacey Somers, Bellaire

Noel Mann, Bellaire

Ava Schultz, Gaylord St. Mary

Jordan Daily, Pellston

Abby Zimmerman, Gaylord St. Mary

Jamie Burke, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Natalie Wandrie, Inland Lakes

Honorable Mention

Gracie Blust, Gaylord St. Mary

Emily Norkowski, Forest Area

Kylie Grafenauer, Central Lake

Ashla Dewyre, Inland Lakes

Madison Brown, Pellston

Lexi Horton, Onaway

Kadence Davis, Mancelona

Autumn Vermilya, Johannesburg-Lewiston

Madison Wilcox, Mancelona

Andie Dewey, Central Lake

Maycey Turner, Forest Area

