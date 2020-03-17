Mancelona1

PREP HOOPS

All-Ski Valley Conference boys basketball teams

FIRST TEAM

Blake Cassidy, Pellston, Sr.

Brady Hunter, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.

Alex Pudvan, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.

Jayden Alfred, Mancelona, Jr.

Chase Ingersoll, Forest Area, Sr.

Nathaniel Wandrie, Inland Lakes, Sr.

Jager Mix, Onaway, So.

SECOND TEAM

Steven Koscielniak, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.

Johnny Ancel, Mancelona, Sr.

Preston Marlatt, Johannesburg-Lewiston, So.

Joey Chrencik, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.

Johnny Stosio, Forest Area, Sr.

Hunter Bishop, Inland Lakes, Sr.

Colin Robbins, Pellston, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Glenn Bonter, Pellston, Sr.

Joey Rizzardi, Pellston, Sr.

Colton Inglis, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.

Drew Koenig, Gaylord St. Mary, Sr.

Tom Palmer, Mancelona, Sr.

Matthew Davidson, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Sr.

Phoenix Mulholland, Forest Area, Jr.

Ethan Wolford, Inland Lakes, Sr.

Kevin Pierson, Onaway, Jr.

Luke Niepoth, Bellaire, Sr.

Connor Niepoth, Bellaire, Sr.

Ethan Kelly, Central Lake, Sr.

Austin Bay, Central Lake, Sr.

Will Jacobs, Inland Lakes, Sr.

Carlos Gascho, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.

Sheldon Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Jr.

Austin Nash, Onaway, Sr.

