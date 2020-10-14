CROSS COUNTRY
All-Northwest Conference Team
Boys 1st Team
Hunter Jones, Benzie Central
Wesley Vanpoortfliet, Benzie Central
Craig Seger, Benzie Central
Michael Musgrave, Benzie Central
Jackson Kulawiak, Buckley
Owen Roth, Frankfort
Gabe Suitor, Suttons Bay
Boys 2nd Team
Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Buckley
Wyatt Pugh, Glen Lake
Logan Foster, Frankfort
Adam Townsend, Frankfort
Carson Kulawiak, Buckley
Winston Peloski, Kingsley
Kaden Kolarik, Kingsley
Honorable Mention
Jacob Wicker, Buckley
Josh Adams, Benzie Central
Braden Melville, Buckley
Tommey Reay, Glen Lake
Brandon Stock, Kingsley
Sawyer Couterier, Leland
Chris Provo, Frankfort
Special Honorable Mention Injury
Mason Staggs, Glen Lake
Louie Alpers, Benzie Central
Girls 1st Team
Aidan Herrand, Buckley
Mylie Kelly, Benzie Central
Makenna Scott, Glen Lake
Cierra Guay, Benzie Central
Elise Johnson, Benzie Central
Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake
Maddie Tiechman, Benzie Central
Girls 2nd Team
Laren Wooer, Kingsley
Hayley Vanwagoner, Benzie Central
Kelsey Saxton, Kingsley
Shelbi Cade, Buckley
Taylor Myers, Frankfort
Ellen Bretzke, Benzie Central
Ella Gaylord, Benzie Central
Honorable Mention
Kaylee Schelich, Kingsley
Mary Webb, Kingsley
Grace Kolarik, Kingsley
Kelly Huis, Kingsley
Morissa Schelich, Kingsley
Grace Fosmore, Glen Lake
Tara Townsend, Frankfort
Boys Final Team Standings
1. Benzie Central
2. Buckley
3. Frankfort
4. Glen Lake
5. Kingsley
6. Leland
7. Suttons Bay
Girls Final Team Standings
1. Benzie Central
2. Kingsley
3. Glen Lake
4. Buckley
5. Frankfort
6. Leland
Deals
Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Geison Urbaez, LHP Johan Simon and LHP Kendry Rojas to minor-league contracts.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 1B Matt Davidson, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHP Matt Bowman outright to the Louisville Bats (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OF Andre Arthur to a minor-league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL James Daniels on injured reserve.
Promoted OL Sam Mustipher to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Carl Davis from the Jacksonville practice squad and added to roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Adam Humphries from reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to trade OLB Kamalei Correa and a seven-round selections in 2021 to Jacksonville.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Wes Wilcox assistant general manager, Phil Jabour vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson director of basketball operations and general manager of Stockton Kings.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Beckham Sunderland.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on loan from Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellin for 2020 season.
