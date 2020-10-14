All-NWC XC

CROSS COUNTRY

All-Northwest Conference Team

Boys 1st Team

Hunter Jones, Benzie Central

Wesley Vanpoortfliet, Benzie Central

Craig Seger, Benzie Central

Michael Musgrave, Benzie Central

Jackson Kulawiak, Buckley

Owen Roth, Frankfort

Gabe Suitor, Suttons Bay

Boys 2nd Team

Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Buckley

Wyatt Pugh, Glen Lake

Logan Foster, Frankfort

Adam Townsend, Frankfort

Carson Kulawiak, Buckley

Winston Peloski, Kingsley

Kaden Kolarik, Kingsley

Honorable Mention

Jacob Wicker, Buckley

Josh Adams, Benzie Central

Braden Melville, Buckley

Tommey Reay, Glen Lake

Brandon Stock, Kingsley

Sawyer Couterier, Leland

Chris Provo, Frankfort

Special Honorable Mention Injury

Mason Staggs, Glen Lake

Louie Alpers, Benzie Central

Girls 1st Team

Aidan Herrand, Buckley

Mylie Kelly, Benzie Central

Makenna Scott, Glen Lake

Cierra Guay, Benzie Central

Elise Johnson, Benzie Central

Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake

Maddie Tiechman, Benzie Central

Girls 2nd Team

Laren Wooer, Kingsley

Hayley Vanwagoner, Benzie Central

Kelsey Saxton, Kingsley

Shelbi Cade, Buckley

Taylor Myers, Frankfort

Ellen Bretzke, Benzie Central

Ella Gaylord, Benzie Central

Honorable Mention

Kaylee Schelich, Kingsley

Mary Webb, Kingsley

Grace Kolarik, Kingsley

Kelly Huis, Kingsley

Morissa Schelich, Kingsley

Grace Fosmore, Glen Lake

Tara Townsend, Frankfort

Boys Final Team Standings

1. Benzie Central

2. Buckley

3. Frankfort

4. Glen Lake

5. Kingsley

6. Leland

7. Suttons Bay

Girls Final Team Standings

1. Benzie Central

2. Kingsley

3. Glen Lake

4. Buckley

5. Frankfort

6. Leland

Deals

Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Geison Urbaez, LHP Johan Simon and LHP Kendry Rojas to minor-league contracts.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 1B Matt Davidson, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHP Matt Bowman outright to the Louisville Bats (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed OF Andre Arthur to a minor-league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL James Daniels on injured reserve.

Promoted OL Sam Mustipher to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Carl Davis from the Jacksonville practice squad and added to roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Adam Humphries from reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to trade OLB Kamalei Correa and a seven-round selections in 2021 to Jacksonville.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Wes Wilcox assistant general manager, Phil Jabour vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson director of basketball operations and general manager of Stockton Kings.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Beckham Sunderland.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on loan from Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellin for 2020 season.

