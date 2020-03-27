Reps4.jpg

Bay Reps' Ben Polomsky (23).

FIRST TEAM

Nick Aown, F, Petoskey

Kaleb Miller, F, Bay Reps

Ethan Lindle, F, Cheboygan

Derek Hebner, D, Petoskey

Garrison Waugh, D, Bay Reps

Judd Lawson, GK, Bay Reps

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Decker, F, Petoskey

Jake Lamm, F, Manistee

Jack Bradley, F, Bay Reps

Justin Horrocks, D, Cheboygan

Alex Clymer, D, Cheboygan

Will Parker, GK, Petoskey

HONORABLE MENTION

Saku Ruotsalainen, Manistee

Caleb Williams, Cheboygan

Dylan Robinson, Petoskey

Ben Polomsky, Bay Reps

Bryce Harless, Manistee

Aaron Ackerson, Bay Reps

Jonah Lundberg, Manistee

Alex Shriver, Manistee

