PREP FOOTBALL
All-Midwest Central 8-Man football teams
FIRST TEAM
QB: Bryce Opie, Suttons Bay
RB: Lucas Mikesell, Suttons Bay; Cam Knaub, Suttons Bay; Aaron Powers, Onekama
WR: Connor Niepoth, Bellaire
OL: Luke Murphy, Suttons Bay, Dalron Gray, Onekama, Trevor Cain, Central Lake
DL: Trevor Cain, Central Lake, Cesar Ramirez, Suttons Bay; Cam Knaub, Suttons Bay; Matthew Mallison, Onekama
LB: Michael Wittman, Suttons Bay; Marvin Kline , Central Lake, Wade Sedlar, Onekama; Jater Castle, Bellaire
DB: Michael Loucks, Suttons Bay; Luke Mauntler, Onekama
K: Cesar Ramirez, Suttons Bay
P: Taylor Bennett, Onekama
SECOND TEAM
QB: Luke Niepoth, Bellaire; Taylor Bennett, Onekama
RB: Mason McCreary, Central Lake
LB: Luke Niepoth, Bellaire
DB: Aiden Vanderhart, Central Lake
K: Connor Niepoth, Bellaire
P: Bryce Opie, Suttons Bay; Mark Meade, Central Lake
