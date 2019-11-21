Vball

All-Lake Michigan Conference volleyball team 

ALL-CONFERENCE 

Name/School

Annabelle Seelye, Boyne City

Katelyn Gabos, Boyne City

Zoe Brodin, Charlevoix

Abby Paramo, Charlevoix

Jayden Weber, East Jordan

Anna Rottman, Elk Rapids

Madison Hall, Elk Rapids

Allie Moffit, Grayling

Ellie Wagner, Grayling

Briana Goldsmith, Harbor Springs

Mackenzie Kniss, Kalkaska

Kaylin Poole, TC St. Francis

Hannah Sidorowicz, TC St. Francis

Maddie Connolly, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION 

Name/Schoo

Brookyln Fitzpatrick, Boyne City

Josee Behling, Boyne City

Avery Zipp, Charelvoix 

Haley Gibson, East Jordan

Tori Wilkins, Elk Rapids

Kenzie Huber, Elk Rapids

Alison Brown, Grayling

Madelaine McShannock, Harbor Springs

Alli DeVol, Kalkaska

Laura Gallagher, TC St. Francis

Lauren Tocco, TC St. Franics 

 

