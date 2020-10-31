MESICK — The rock at Mesick High School received a fresh coat of white.
Mesick won a playoff game for the first time in school history, beating Vestaburg 34-0 on its home field to advance to the second round of districts against high-flying Gaylord St. Mary.
The Bulldogs have now appeared in the eight-man playoffs three out of the four years the MHSAA sponsored it in the postseason. The only other time since the start of the playoffs in 1975 Mesick was a part of the tournament was a 27-22 loss in 1995 at TC St. Francis.
“A long time coming,” said Mesick coach Otto Ream, drenched in cooler water on a brisk 40-degree Saturday afternoon.
Senior quarterback Gabe Parrish led the Bulldogs down the field early and took a lead that held the entire game.
The Bulldogs got the ball second after the Wolverines successfully attempted and recovered an onside kick with the very first play of the game, but once they had the chance to move the ball, they did.
Parrish passed the ball to Matthew Fuller for the first score, succeeding on the 2-point conversion with the same play. The Wolverines then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which Parrish forced and Frankie Simerson scooped to take the ball back to the end zone.
It was the Bulldogs 16th point in a sequence that spanned just three seconds of game time.
Logan Thomas and Logan Wienclaw each ran in scores to extend the Bulldogs lead to 28 at the half, then Cole Spencer caught a long pass on the Bulldogs second drive of the third quarter. He took flight at the end zone, but fell short at the 2-yard line and later scored on a wide open reception with 9:20 to go in the quarter.
The rest of the game was scoreless with mostly reserves playing.
It only prolonged Ream’s imminent water cooler bath courtesy of Parrish and Thomas, who came up with the idea in the spur of the moment.
“Our passing worked good, our running worked good,” Ream said. “We added a few wrinkles this week. Next week we’ll probably add something different, but not get away from what got us here.”
Ream credited the Bulldogs offensive line of Jovon Simerson, Wienclaw and Ben Parrish for improving on the week before.
“They definitely drove off the line today better than most games,” Gabe Parrish said. “They did their job so our running backs could put it in the end zone a few times.”
Gabe Parrish finished with seven completions on 20 attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns, also nine tackles with the forced fumble on Simmerson’s return. Spencer caught three passes for 60 yards. Fuller caught one pass and had nine tackles. Ben Parrish and Andrew Terry each had nine tackles as well.
The Bulldogs then dumped a can of paint on a rock next to the field — the Bulldogs’ tradition following a big win.
The top coat is white, the secondary colors of the Wolverines’ mascot, with shades of blue and red blended in underneath. Those are the school colors of Bellaire, Brethren, Bear Lake and Marion — the four other opponents Mesick (5-2) beat en route to an undefeated home slate.
But a tough test is on tap next week.
Gaylord St. Mary (6-1) beat Central Lake 86-54 (in football). That game saw the fourth most points in an eight-man game in state history at 140, tying the Snowbirds school record for points scored in a game at 86 and breaking their record for points scored in a half.
Ream says he knows the Snowbirds are a good team, but said the Bulldogs are going to prepare for them just like any other and see where the coin drops.
Mesick has scored at least 28 points in six of its seven games, the only one it didn’t was Suttons Bay. Likewise, St. Mary has scored more than 40 points in five of its six games, the only time it didn’t was in a 34-28 loss to Pellston.
“We have some pretty fast guys and I’m hoping we can continue to do what we’re doing,” Gabe Parrish said. “I guess we’ll have to watch some film and see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.