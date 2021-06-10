More Information

Pit Spitters Promotion Schedule

June 14 — Dime Hot Dogs: All hot dogs are 10 cents.

June 15 — Ladies Night: Half off in the Pit Stop Bar.

June 17 — Celtic night.

June 18 — Leelanau Sands Casino Night.

June 19 — Resorters Salute: The Great Lakes Resorters make a come back for one night as the Pit Spitters play as their 2020 rivals; Resorters jerseys to be auctioned off with all proceeds going to charity. 1K Beer Run.

June 20 — Dune Bears Salute: The Northern Michigan Dune Bears make a come back for one night as the Pit Spitters play as the team that never really was; Dune Bears jerseys to be auctioned off with all proceeds going to charity; Fathers' Day BBQ on 4Front Porch and Bullpen Terrace; call 231-943-0100 to reserve.

June 21 — $1 Lawn Seats: Limited to 1500 tickets, max. of six per transaction, must be purchased at the box office on the day of the game.

June 22 — Teacher Appreciation Night; Giveaway: Plastic Growler to the first 250 fans 21+ courtesy of Short's.

July 2 — Firework Friday.

July 3 — Giveaway: Pit Spitters bucket hat, first 500 fans, courtesy of 4Front Credit Union; 4th of July Celebration and Military Appreciation Night: Half priced tickets for all active and retired military; Fireworks.

July 10 — Princess Night.

July 14 — Giveaway: Pit Spitters Beach Towel, first 500 fans, courtesy of Grand Traverse Resort and Spa; MSU vs. U-M Rivalry Night.

July 15 — Splash Day (11 a.m.); 70s night (7 p.m.).

July 16 — Firework Friday.

July 22 — 80s night.

July 23 — Firework Friday; Facial Hair Appreciation Game.

July 24 — Superhero night; Appearances by Captain America and Spider-Man.

July 24 — Pajama Party.

July 26 — Dime Hot Dogs: All hot dogs are 10 cents.

July 27 — Ladies Night: Half off in the Pit Stop Bar; Corgi Races

July 31 — Harry Potter Night; Photo op with Golden Snitch; Toast to The Chosen One on his birthday with glass of Butterbear.

August 7 — Grease/50s night; Girl Scout Night.

August 12, Final Regular Season Home Game — Red Out.

Weekly promotions

Mondays — Deal Day Monday.

Tuesdays — "Barks and Brews" presented by Short's Brewing Company: Bark in the Park, bring your dogs; Half priced craft beers in the Short's Craft Clubhouse.

Wednesday — "Salute to Service" presented by Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel: half priced box seat tickets for all active and retired military, educators, first responders, healthcare workers and snow plow drivers.

Thursday — Thirsty Thursday: $2 20 oz. domestic beer; $2 hot dogs; $2 16 oz. Pepsi products.

Friday — Firework Friday: Four home games in July.

Saturday — Spit-tacular Saturday and Silver Sluggers: Fans age 50+ get in for half price.

Sunday — Sermons and Strikeouts: Half price box seat tickets when you bring a church or community bulletin to the box office. Limit 8 per person.