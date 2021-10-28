GRAYLING — The focus remains on the running backs, but Kaden Jewett is just glad he’s back for Boyne City.
A hip injury forced Jewett to miss last year’s district championship clash with Grayling, one the Vikings won 28-20 on the way to the Division 6 state semifinals. Now, he gets another shot as a senior when No. 6-ranked Boyne City (8-1) and No. 10 Grayling (7-2) meet again Friday at Ferguson Field in Grayling.
“It was really hard to watch the Grayling game from the sideline,” Jewett said.
He suffered a torn hip muscle in the Ramblers’ last-second 29-28 win over Glen Lake last year.
The obvious storyline, of course, is two record-breaking running backs.
Boyne’s Bobby Hoth and Grayling’s David Millikin split the limelight. The two have combined for 6,421 rushing yards in their high school careers.
“He is the hot topic, I’ve heard,” Jewett said of Millikin. “We’re treating him like other teams treat Bobby.”
Both teams have other threats, no doubt. You don’t rack up that many wins as a one-trick pony.
But Hoth and Millikin stand out.
Millikin has 3,623 rushing yards to his credit, along with 56 touchdowns. He averages 9.3 yards a carry ... for his career. Hoth racked up 2,798 yards and 40 touchdowns, plus another 476 receiving yards.
The one that wins Friday has the opportunity to add several hundred to that with a path that can yield several more wins.
“Bobby is talented and fast,” Grayling head coach Eric Tunney said. “If he gets in the open, he’s gone. David, I’m glad he’s on our side. Those are two of the best backs around here.”
By the time Friday’s game is over, the two could easily combine for 100 career touchdowns.
The running backs are both extremely accomplished. So are the teams they play for.
“I don’t think you can find a more evenly-matched game,” Boyne City head coach Dave Suttle said. “Watching their film, we’re different but similar. I watched their O-line, and they keep getting better all year long. The same can be said of ours.”
The playoff game last year was a close one. One with Grayling winning and then going on a run to the state semifinals before falling to Montague, which isn’t quite as good on paper this year at 6-3.
Coaches from Montague were surprised Millikin was only a junior last season.
“It’s definitely a surreal feeling,” Grayling wide receiver Dylan Cragg said. “It’s definitely one of the biggest games this week. It definitely sets the tone for the rest of the playoffs. I think the winner of this can definitely make a run.”
A big key for Grayling has been the emergence of sophomore quarterback Ethan Kucharek, whose completed 68-of-124 passes for 1,108 yards, 12 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week Four.
“I had a lot of question marks,” Tunney said of starting a sophomore at quarterback after veteran QB Hunter Ventline led the Viking offense the last several years. “I knew he had the talent, but he’s exceeded my expectations.”
Jewett, the Ramblers’ starting free safety, said Boyne has faced tough passing attacks this season, but none with the running threat Millikin poses.
They handled passing games against Charlevoix and Glen Lake, but those aren’t quite up to Grayling’s frequency of throwing. However, the Ramblers passed both of those tests.
“We’ve been preparing for this all season,” Jewett said. “We kind of had a feeling we’d play them (in the playoffs). This is another game for us to prove what this team is.”
Jewett said the Ramblers have been called “small” all season. Boyne isn’t blessed with a lot of size on the lines, but an 8-1 record doesn’t lie, either.
Grayling drew the home game by a margin of 0.278 playoff points.
“They’re always tough,” Cragg said of Boyne. “But we’re going to go into this game with the mindset that we’re going to dominate.”
Cragg caught 36 passes for 573 yards and a half dozen touchdowns this season. Anthony Fisher adds another 341 receiving yards and 3 TDs to the receiving corps, plus 351 yards and 4 TDs rushing.
“We’re excited to go down there,” Suttle said. “Our kids are ready for the challenge.”
Boyne quarterback Jack Neer has thrown for 905 yards a 12 TDs as a junior. Jewett adds 372 rushing yards and Aaron Bess 249 for Boyne.
While they met in last year’s playoffs, they haven’t faced off in regular-season play since 2019. That’ll change in 2022, when the two teams are back on the regular-season schedule.
“They have some very good skill kids,” Tunney said. “A lot of them return from last year. Bobby is really good, and I can see how teams key on him. I’m sure they want a little revenge for last year. They’ll be ready for us.”
This season, Millikin has 1,474 yards on 125 carries with 20 TDs. Hoth put up 1,157 yards and 16 TDs. Alex Calcaterra leads the Ramblers in receiving with 455 yards and seven scores.
“We’re at a point where we expect to win every game,” Tunney said. “Our schedule has been very challenging and has prepared us for the playoffs.”