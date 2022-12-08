TCSF-Grayling3.jpg

Grayling’s Kynadi Dole (7) hits a shot past TC St. Francis blockers Reese Muma (3) and Quinn Yenshaw (4) in Tuesday’s match at St. Francis.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

VOLLEYBALL

All-Lake Michigan Conference volleyball team

FIRST TEAM

Morgan Deming, Boyne City

Ava Tarsi, Boyne City

Claire Scholten, Charlevoix

Anna Haf, Charlevoix

Sophie Snyder, East Jordan

Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids

Morgan Bergquist, Elk Rapids

Kynadi Dole, Grayling

Rylan Finstrom, Grayling

Claire Ranney, Harbor Springs

Alyssa Colvin, Kalkaska

Garnet Mullet, TC St. Francis

Avery Nance, TC St. Francis

Quinn Yenshaw, TC St. Francis

HONORABLE MENTION

Brook Williams, Boyne City

Kylie Rice, Charlevoix

Addison Boop, Charlevoix

Lyndsey Cross, East Jordan

Mattea Ball, Elk Rapids

Violet Sumerix, Elk Rapids

Lexi DAmour, Grayling

Taylor Dickinson, Harbor Springs

Michelle Michelin, Kalkaska

Claire Hurley, TC St. Francis

Landry Fouch, TC St. Francis

