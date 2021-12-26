PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Josh Burnham, Traverse City Central, Sr.
What is there left to say about the Notre Dame commit? Headed to play linebacker for the Fighting Irish, but also starred at quarterback the last two seasons for the Trojans. Two-time first-team all-state pick won the Gatorade Player of the Year award for Michigan, the Anvil Award from State Champs! that’s given to the state’s best lineman/linebacker and the MLive Michigan Player of the Year. Made 91 tackles with a sack and 12 tackles for loss, picking off two passes.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — David Millikin, Grayling, Sr.
The Vikings’ running back rushed for 1,778 yards as a senior. Holds Grayling’s records for rushing yards (3,776) and TDs (59). Averaged 9.2 yards a carry for his career, including 10.8 as a senior. Also led the Vikings in tackles with 105 (55 solo) and 8 tackles for loss.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Carson Bourdo, Traverse City Central, Sr.
First-team all-state pick for the second straight year picked off 7 more passes this season for a total of 16 over the last two seasons. Returned one for a TD this season (and two last year). Put up 59 tackles with a sack, 5 tackles for loss and 10 pass break-ups, adding 475 rushing yards (7 TDs) and a team-high 468 receiving yards (8 TDs). Also had almost 1,000 return yards, with 3 kick return TDs and one on a punt return for a total of 20 TDs.
DREAM TEAM
QB — Charlie Peterson, TC St. Francis, Sr. — First-team all-state quarterback (Associated Press and coaches association) set TCSF records for passing yards (1,876) and passing touchdowns (22). Ran for 4 more TDs and caught one as well. Completed 63.6% of his passes.
QB — Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix, Sr. — Completed 103-of-171 passes for 1,727 yards, 23 TDs (to only 4 INTs), pitching in 525 rush yards and 5 TDs. Also contributed 29 tackles and an INT on defense. Two-year starter at QB for the most successful Charlevoix run in program history, he passed for more than 2,800 yards and 40 TD the past two seasons.
RB — Bobby Hoth, Boyne City, Sr. — Hillsdale College commit and two-time all-state pick was the NMFC Leaders Division MVP. Ran for 1,302 yards and 18 TDs. On defense, put up 70 tackles, 2 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and two recoveries. More than 3,000 career rushing yards.
RB — Wyatt Nausadis, TC St. Francis, Jr. — Led the Gladiators in both rushing (1,129) and receiving (554) yards, earning all-state from the Associated Press at wide receiver and from the MHSFCA at running back. Averaged 13.3 yards per carry and 19.8 yards a catch. Also returned a punt for a TD and threw 2 TD passes.
RB — Shawn Bramer, Suttons Bay, Jr. — Ran for 1,781 yards, averaging 11.6 yards a carry for the state finalist Norsemen. Scored 24 rushing TDs and added another 940 receiving yards and 9 TDs. Had 89 tackles (54 solo and 13.5 for loss). Also averaged nearly 36 yards a punt.
WR — Patrick Sterrett, Charlevoix, Jr. — Reeled in 50 catches for an area-leading 962 receiving yards and 14 TDs, adding 452 rush yards for a 12.9 average and 6 TDs. Put up 37 tackles and 5 INTs on defense. Had nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards with returns included.
WR — Will Gaston, TC West, Sr. — Caught 32 passes for 415 yards and 2 TDs, adding 12 punt returns for 331 yards and a big TD in the comeback win over Midland in the Battle of the Big House. Picked off a pass and had 23 tackles as a cornerback. Also served as West’s long snapper.
WR — Dylan Cragg, Grayling, Sr. — The 6-foot-4 target hauled in 38 receptions for 591 yards and a half dozen touchdowns as a senior. He also intercepted five passes on defense. A big cog in the Vikings’ run to the state semifinals in 2020.
OL — Danny Rosa, TC West, Sr. — MHSFCA first-team all-state and Associated Press second-team on O-line. Massive lineman (6-6, 340) plays both ways for the Titans, impacting the game on each side. Three-time all-conference and two-time Dream Team pick. Has offers from Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio).
OL — Keegan Opper, TC Central, Sr. — Cornell University commit led a Trojan offensive line that was one of the most complete blocking unit in northern Michigan. The left tackle (6-5, 270) helped Central run for 4,661 yards and pass for 1,040 more, earning honorable mention all-state from the Associated Press.
OL — Brett Weaver, TC Central, Sr. — Grand Valley State University commit (6-6, 245) played both guard and tackle this season. Had an offer from Division 1 Toledo. Honorable mention all-state lineman by the Associated Press.
OL — Mack Bontekoe, McBain, Jr. — Hard to miss this big fella on the field. The 305-pound right tackle is a two-time MHSFCA first-team all-state selection already as a junior.
OL — Tucker Hubbard, Frankfort, Sr. — You’re doing something right as an offensive lineman when coaches pick you as the Offensive Player of the Year. The three-year starter earned that honor in the NMFC Legacy Division.
K — Everest Noyes, TC Central, Sr. — Soccer player became Central’s kicker this year and set the school record for most PATs made with 63. Made 63 of 64 (the only miss was blocked). Hit 2 of 3 field goals and bombed consistently long kickoffs.
P — Logan Wienclaw, Mesick, Sr. — Averaged an area-best 45.0 yards per punt this season on 14 boots, also adding double-digit touchbacks on kickoffs.
DL — Kadyn Warner, TC Central, Sr. — Not only a dominant blocker on the offensive line, but also a devastating defensive end (6-5, 245) who committed to Saginaw Valley State after getting Division 1 interest. Had 47 tackles, 2 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss for the Trojans, drawing honorable mention all-state and first-team all-Big North accolades.
DL — Jacob Grozenski, TC St. Francis, Sr. — A fixture on both sides of the ball for TCSF, he logged 52 tackles as an anchor on the defensive line. Blocked a kick and had a tackle for loss.
DL — Sparty Skillern, Grayling, Sr. — Just a force to be reckoned with on the D-line, Skillern basically required a double team every play or he’d make teams pay. Still put up 47 tackles (26 solo), 11 tackles for loss.
DL — Derek Rood, Cadillac, Jr. — The 6-3, 200-pounder logged 71 tackles (10 for loss), 9 sacks and 3 blocked punts this season as one of the Big North Conference’s top pass rushers. He added 131 yards and 2 TDs as a tight end.
DL — Cam Alberts, Suttons Bay, Sr. — Played both D-line and LB for the Norsemen, making 103 tackles (52 solo) with 2.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. The physical force in the middle helped create a lot of opportunities for teammates Lleyton Krumlauf (7 sacks, 22 TFL), Brayden Opie (7.5 sacks, 11 TFL) and Matthew Kohler (11 sacks, 6.5 TFL).
LB — Collin Johnston, Cadillac, Sr. — Plays the game with great passion, despite his size, and turned himself into the defensive leader for a team with a state finals run under its belt. Made 135 tackles and forced 2 fumbles. Also ran for 621 yards and 4 TDs and caught a TD pass on offense.
LB — Joey Donahue, TC St. Francis, Jr. — Suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Eight, and still ended up as the leading tackler for a team that played 13 games. Made 86 stops in less than eight games, including 12 tackles for loss. Blocked a kick and had a 95-yard interception return for a TD.
LB — Brett Peterson, Kingsley, Sr. — Signed with Grand Valley State to play TE, joining his two older brothers there next season. Made 45 tackles (28 solo), but stats don’t reveal his value to the D5 state semifinalists. Voted co-Defensive Player of the Year in the NMFC along with Donahue.
LB — Josh Groves, TC St. Francis, Sr. — Rung up 79 stops in 12 games, including 8 for loss. Five pass break-ups and an interception as well. Added 274 receiving yards and 5 TDs as an end.
DB — Michael Schermerhorn, TC West, Sr. — Played a hybrid linebacker/safety spot for the Titans, coming up with big plays consistently throughout the season. Made a huge interception against Midland to help West complete its comeback win in the Battle of the Big House. Finished season with 44 tackles, a sack and INT, plus 673 rushing yards and 11 TDs. Two-time Dream Team pick and three-time all-BNC selection.
DB — Josh Klug, TC Central, Jr. — Made a big impact in his first season on varsity, leading the Trojans in tackles in the state finals with nine. Put up 59 tackles total, with a sack, 8.5 tackles for loss, an interception and 5 pass break-ups. Also added 695 total yards of offense — 610 rushing, 85 passing — to account for 10 TDs.
DB — Hugh Periard, Suttons Bay, Sr. — Made 91 tackles, but really contributed to the Norsemen in almost every way. Returned a kickoff for a TD, averaging 42.3 yards a return and 20 yards per punt return. Picked off 6 passes, returning 3 for TDs. First-team all-state Associated Press pick ran for 1,163 yards and caught 315 worth of passes, for a combined 23 TDs.
Coach of the Year — Eric Schugars, Traverse City Central — The seven-year Trojans coach has turned Central into a powerhouse, with visits to the semifinals and state finals in the last two seasons.