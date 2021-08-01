DREAM TEAM
CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR:
Jordan Noble, F, Sr., and Taylor Noble, F, Sr., Boyne City
Twin sisters spent their final season in Ramblers uniforms tearing apart the competition on their way to a second straight final four appearance. Jordan led all area scorers with 35 goals, followed closely by Taylor with 33. The dynamic duo combined for 68 of 140 goals the Ramblers scored this season (48 percent) and led Boyne City to a state runner-up finish in Division 3. Jordan also led the area with 29 assists, pushing her up the list in the MHSAA record books for career points. Taylor added 13 assists on the season before the twins head to play college soccer at Muskegon CC.
Jessica Robbins, F, Jr., Glen Lake
Robbins led a powerful offensive attack for the Lakers and tied Jordan Noble for the area lead in goals with 35. The athletic junior added 11 assists on her way to all-Northwest Conference honors, district MVP and second team all-state recognition.
Abby Kovacevich, F, Jr., Cadillac
A second team all-Big North selection, Kovacevich had 18 goals and five assists in her junior season, leading the Vikings in the scoring category.
Ianna Hauger, Mid, Sr., Boyne City
Part of a huge senior class that led Boyne to the state finals. Added 12 goals to 23 assists from the midfield, constantly feeding the Noble sisters on the front line.
Ruby Hogan, Mid-Forward, So., Glen Lake
Hogan made the most of her first season of varsity soccer to the tune of 20 goals and 16 assists. Earned all-District honors.
Molly Anderson, GK, Sr., Cadillac
Anderson was a brick wall in her final season, shutting down opponents to the tune of only a .737 goals against average. Posted 12 shutouts on her way to first team all-Big North recognition. Had wins over Elk Rapids, two shutouts over TC Central and two shutouts in the playoffs.
Lauren Bingham, F, So., Elk Rapids
Bingham burst onto the soccer scene in her first season with the Elks. The third-team all-state pick netted 31 goals and added 12 assists. An all-Lake Michigan Conference selection will be the offensive leader for the Elks for years to come.
Tatum Kareck, Mid-Forward, Sr., Leland
Kareck continued her role as the Comets' vocal leader and translated it into 12 goals and six assists.
Gemma Lerchen, Mid-Forward, So., Glen Lake
Lerchen was a force in the midfield who was able to stretch defenses and open opportunities for herself and other Lakers. Scored 19 goals in a plethora of different ways and added 14 assists, good enough to earn an all-District nod.
Sophie Vermilyea, Defense-Mid, Sr., Buckley
The senior leader added some points from the defensive side of the field with six assists and two goals for Buckley. Earned first team all-Northwest Conference honors and graduated as the class salutatorian while being named academic all-state.
Ally Herrick, Defense-GK, Sr., Boyne City
Herrick was a huge reason why Boyne City was able to post a school record 19 shutout victories and had a streak of 15 straight shutouts at one point this season. Split time with Maggi McHugh in net and added four goals and three assists.
Avrie Martell, Mid, Jr., Kingsley
Martell led the Stags with 15 goals and three assists. The junior midfielder earned all-Northwest conference honors and an all-district nod.
Ava Maginity, Defense, So., Boyne City
The sophomore was a consistent anchor on defense for the state runner-up Ramblers, contributing to 19 shutouts. Maginity will be the undisputed defensive leader into the future for Boyne City as the only underclassmen who will return. Scored five goals and had three assists as well.
Jada VanNoord, Mid, Fr., McBain NMC
VanNoord made her presence felt as a freshman, tying Bingham with 31 goals. She added 15 helpers on her way to all-conference and second-team all-state honors.
Megan Bennett, Goalkeeper, Jr., McBain NMC
The junior keeper tied Anderson for the area lead in shutouts with 12. Managed to stop 112 shots this season with a 1.31 goals against average. Earned a third-team all-state nod and was named all-conference.
Makayla Sharrow, Centre-back, So., Charlevoix
Sharrow led the Rayders in scoring from the Centre-back position with 11 goals and two assists. Earned all-Lake Michigan Conference and all-state honorable mention awards.
Megan Harmeling, Mid, Sr., Boyne City
Netted 15 goals for the explosive Boyne City offense. Harmeling added six assists, helping the Ramblers to reach 140 goals as a team.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ed Fantozzi, Boyne City
The Ramblers made back-to-back trips to the Division 3 final four under Fantozzi, finishing as state runner-ups in 2021. Had a record-breaking defense that posted 19 shutouts and had a streak of 15 straight shutouts in his final season leading Boyne City.
SECOND TEAM
Abby Kopplow, Centre-mid, Sr., TC St. Francis
Kopplow was the team captain and controlled the center of the field for the Gladiators. She had two goals and 7 assists. She was named all-Lake Michigan conference for her efforts.
Anna Kate Smith, Centre-mid, Jr., Charlevoix
The Rayders captain notched seven goals and five assists while garnering an all-LMC nod.
Ally Crick, Mid, Sr., McBain NMC
Crick notched 12 goals and 11 assists on her way to a honorable mention all-state honor.
Caitlin Kerry, Defense, Jr., TC St. Francis
Kerry was named all-Lake Michigan Conference as a center defender for the Gladiators. Her physical and strong presence kept many of the best players scoreless against her.
Regan Woodall, Mid-F, So., Boyne City
The young gun on the front line for the Ramblers scored 13 times and added five assists.
Seville Tarrant, F, So., TC St. Francis
Tarrant was the Gladiators biggest offensive threat with 7 goals as a sophomore. Her tireless engine gave other defenses fits all season. She also added 3 assists.
Paige Steffke, Mid-F, Fr., Glen Lake
Notched 15 assists and added six goals in a stellar freshman year that got her all-Northwest Conference honors.
Ariel Himmelspach, Mid-F, Sr., Boyne City
The senior forward chipped in seven goals and four assists for the runner-up Ramblers.
Annie Ferguson, GK, Sr., TC Central
The senior captain had 120 saves this season and eclipsed 300 for her career.
Lydia Schamanek, Mid, Jr., Cadillac
Schamanek added 11 goals and eight assists to the Vikings offense in her junior season.
Kendall Standfest, Mid, Jr., Elk Rapids
Standfest had an equal number of both goals and assists with eight on her way to all-LMC honorable mention.
Jorja Jenema, GK, So., Elk Rapids
The second-team all-state and all-LMC goalkeeper had 11 shutouts this season for the Elks.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Ella Sommerfield, D, Sr., Northbay; Mary Nowosacki, GK, Jr., TCSF; Ava Boss, D, Fr., Charlevoix; Paige Carson, CM, Sr., Charlevoix; Addison Boop, GK, Fr., Charlevoix; Claire Scholten, Mid, So., Charlevoix; Taylor Emery, CB, Sr., Buckley; Jordan Emery, F, Sr., Buckley; Tori McIntosh, D, Sr., Kingsley; Lauren Davis, GK, Sr., Kingsley; Claire Dutton, Mid/GK, So., Kingsley; Becca Nowicki, GK, Sr., Glen Lake; June Mitchell, Mid-D, So., Leland; Jen Estrada, GK, Sr., Leland; Chesny Birgy, Mid, Sr., Cadillac; Lindsay Meier, Mid, Jr., Cadillac; Monika Gregorski, D, Jr., Elk Rapids; Gaby Krakow, Mid, Jr., Elk Rapids; Hannah Abner, D, So., TC Central; Kelsey Eliot, Mid, Sr., TC Central; Elizabeth Thaxton, F, So., TC Central; Elle Day, MF, So., Boyne City; Morgan Davis, D, Sr., Kingsley; Maggie Yount, CB, Jr., McBain NMC; Audrey Wolff, D, Jr., TC West; Quinn Disbrow, D, Jr., TC West; Meredith Gallagher, Mid, Jr., TC West; Emily Bohrer, GK, Sr., TC West.