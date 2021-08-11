TC Central logo
Traverse City Central
TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL
Aug. 26 7 p.m. at DeWitt (Battle at the Big House)
Sept. 2 7 p.m. Marquette
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Gaylord
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at TC West
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Petoskey
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Cadillac
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Alpena
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Brother Rice
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at North Farmington
TRAVERSE CITY WEST
Aug. 26 3:30 p.m. Midland (Battle at the Big House)
Sept. 3 1 p.m. Grand Haven
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Cadillac
Sept. 17 7 p.m. TC Central
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Alpena
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Petoskey
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Gaylord
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Marquette
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Warren De La Salle
Cadillac logo
Cadillac
CADILLAC
Aug. 26 7 p.m. Reed City
Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Fruitport
Sept. 10 7 p.m. TC West
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Alpena
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Gaylord
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at TC Central
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Petoskey
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Portland
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Fremont
Gaylord logo
Gaylord
GAYLORD
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Lake Fenton
Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Saginaw Arthur Hill
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at TC Central
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Petoskey
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Cadillac
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Alpena
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at TC West
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Gladstone
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Clare
Petoskey logo
Petoskey
PETOSKEY
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Cheboygan
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Escanaba
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Alpena
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Gaylord
Sept. 24 7 p.m. TC Central
Oct. 1 7 p.m. TC West
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Cadillac
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Kingsford
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Marquette
TC St. Francis logo
Traverse City St. Francis
TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Benzie Central
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Grayling
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Ogemaw Heights
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Glen Lake
Sept. 25 1 p.m. Boyne City
Oct. 2 1 p.m. Tawas
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Sault Ste. Marie
Oct. 16 1 p.m. Cheboygan
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Kingsley
Elk Rapids logo
Elk Rapids
ELK RAPIDS
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Kalkaska
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Joburg-Lewiston
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Mancelona
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Charlevoix
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Benzie Central
Oct. 1 7 p.m. TBD
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Glen Lake
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Boyne City
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Kalkaska
KINGSLEY
Aug. 26 7 p.m. at McBain
Sept. 2 7 p.m. Glen Lake
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Sault Ste. Marie
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Benzie Central
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Grayling
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Cheboygan
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Ogemaw Heights
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Tawas
Oct. 22 7 p.m. TC St. Francis
GRAYLING
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Roscommon
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at TC St. Francis
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Cheboygan
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Kalkaska
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Kingsley
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Sault Ste. Marie
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Tawas
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Ogemaw Heights
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Benzie Central
Boyne City logo
Boyne City
BOYNE CITY
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Ogemaw Heights
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Charlevoix
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Glen Lake
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Harbor Springs
Sept. 25 1 p.m. at TC St. Francis
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Kalkaska
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Mancelona
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Elk Rapids
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Roscommon
Charlevoix logo
Charlevoix
CHARLEVOIX
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Harbor Springs
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Boyne City
Sept. 10 7 p.m. St. Ignace
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Elk Rapids
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Glen lake
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at East Jordan
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Kalkaska
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Mancelona
Oct. 22 7 p.m. TBD
BENZIE CENTRAL
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at TC St. Francis
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Hamilton
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Tawas
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Kingsley
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Elk Rapids
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Ogemaw Heights
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Cheboygan
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Sault Ste. Marie
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Grayling
Kalkaska logo
Kalkaska
KALKASKA
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Elk Rapids
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Ogemaw Heights
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Bark River-Harris
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Grayling
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Mancelona
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Boyne City
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Charlevoix
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Glen Lake
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Elk Rapids
Glen Lake logo
Glen Lake
GLAN LAKE
Aug. 26 6 p.m. Houghton Lake
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Kingsley
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Boyne City
Sept. 17 7 p.m. TC St. Francis
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Charlevoix
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Frankfort
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Elk Rapids
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Kalkaska
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Mancelona
Mancelona logo
Mancelona
MANCELONA
Aug. 27 7 p.m. LeRoy Pine River
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at East Jordan
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Elk Rapids
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Joburg-Lewiston
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Kalkaska
Oct. 1 7 p.m. TBD
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Boyne City
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Charlevoix
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Glen Lake
East Jordan logo
East Jordan
EAST JORDAN
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Joburg-Lewiston
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Mancelona
Sept. 11 1 p.m. at Morenci
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at St. Ignace
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Oscoda
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Charlevoix
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Blanchard Montabella
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Harbor Springs
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Frankfort
Frankfort logo
Frankfort
FRANKFORT
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Evart
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at St. Ignace
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Oscoda
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Oscoda
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Joburg-Lewiston
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Glen Lake
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Harbor Springs
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Hopkins
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at East Jordan
JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at East Jordan
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Elk Rapids
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Harbor Springs
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Mancelona
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Frankfort
Oct. 1 7 p.m. St. Ignace
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Oscoda
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Coleman
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Manton
Manistee logo
Manistee
MANISTEE
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Mason Co. Central
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Lutheran Westland
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Ludington
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Muskegon Heights Academy
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Muskegon Orchard View
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Wyoming Lee
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Muskegon Catholic Central
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Hesperia
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Howard City Tri County
Manton logo
Manton
MANTON
Aug. 27 7 p.m. TBD
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Houghton Lake
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Lake City
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Evart
Sept. 24 7 p.m. LeRoy Pine River
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Roscommon
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Beal City
Oct. 15 7 p.m. McBain
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Joburg-Lewiston
8-PLAYER
Bear Lake logo
Bear Lake
BEAR LAKE
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Bellaire
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Manistee Catholic
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Marion
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Ashley
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Brethren
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Engadine
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Mesick
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Baldwin
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Vestaburg
Brethren logo
Brethren
BRETHREN
Aug. 28 1 p.m. Rogers City
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Marion
Sept. 11 1 p.m. at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Suttons Bay
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Bear Lake
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Mesick
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Baldwin
Oct. 16 1 p.m. at Manistee Catholic
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Onekama
Gaylord St. Mary logo
Gaylord St. Mary
GAYLORD ST. MARY
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Pickford
Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Central Lake
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Forest Area
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Bellaire
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Onaway
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Pellston
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Cedarville
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Rudyard
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Indian River Inland Lakes
Mesick logo
Mesick
MESICK
Aug. 26 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Baldwin
Sept. 11 12 p.m. Manistee Catholic
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Marion
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Kingston
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Brethren
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Bear Lake
Oct. 16 3 p.m. at Alcona
Oct. 23 12 p.m. Suttons Bay
Manistee Catholic Central logo
Manistee Catholic Central
MANISTEE CATHOLIC
Aug. 26 7 p.m. at Onekama
Sept. 4 1 p.m. Bear Lake
Sept. 11 12 p.m. at Mesick
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Baldwin
Sept. 25 2 p.m. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Marion
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Caseville
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Brethren
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Mio
Bellaire logo
Bellaire
BELLAIRE
Aug. 27 7 p.m. Bear Lake
Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Onaway
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Pellston
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Gaylord St. Mary
Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Central Lake
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Forest Area
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Onekama
Oct. 14 7 p.m. Inland Lakes
Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Marion
Suttons Bay logo
Suttons Bay
SUTTONS BAY
Aug. 26 7 p.m. Grand Rapids NorthPointe
Sept. 2 7 p.m. Forest Area
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Merrill
Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Brethren
Sept. 25 2 p.m. at Munising
Oct. 1 7 p.m. Central Lake
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Marion
Oct. 15 7 p.m. TBD
Oct. 23 12 p.m. at Mesick
Onekama logo
Onekama
ONEKAMA
Aug. 26 7 p.m. Manistee Catholic
Sept. 3 7 p.m. TBD
Sept. 10 7 p.m. Baldwin
Sept. 17 2 p.m. Portland St. Patrick
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Vestaburg
Oct. 1 7 p.m. TBD
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Bellaire
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Forest Area
Oct. 22 7 p.m. Brethren
Central Lake logo
Central Lake
CENTRAL LAKE
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Posen
Sept. 3 7 p.m. Gaylord St. Mary
Sept. 11 1 p.m. Inland Lakes
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Pellston
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Bellaire
Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Suttons Bay
Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Onaway
Oct. 15 7 p.m. Au Gres-Sims
Oct. 21 7 p.m. Forest Area
FOREST AREA
Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Pellston
Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Suttons Bay
Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Gaylord St. Mary
Sept. 17 7 p.m. Onaway
Sept. 24 7 p.m. Inland Lakes
Sep. 30 7 p.m. at Bellaire
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Atlanta
Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Onekama
Oct. 21 7 p.m. Central Lake