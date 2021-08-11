TC Central logo

Traverse City Central

TRAVERSE CITY CENTRAL

Aug. 26 7 p.m. at DeWitt (Battle at the Big House)

Sept. 2 7 p.m. Marquette

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Gaylord

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at TC West

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Petoskey

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Cadillac

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Alpena

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Brother Rice

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at North Farmington

tcr-SCHOOL-LOGOS-TCW.jpg

TRAVERSE CITY WEST

Aug. 26 3:30 p.m. Midland (Battle at the Big House)

Sept. 3 1 p.m. Grand Haven

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Cadillac

Sept. 17 7 p.m. TC Central

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Alpena

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Petoskey

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Gaylord

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Marquette

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Warren De La Salle

Cadillac logo

Cadillac logo

Cadillac

CADILLAC

Aug. 26 7 p.m. Reed City

Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Fruitport

Sept. 10 7 p.m. TC West

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Alpena

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Gaylord

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at TC Central

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Petoskey

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Portland

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Fremont

Gaylord logo

Gaylord logo

Gaylord

GAYLORD

Aug. 27 7 p.m. Lake Fenton

Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Saginaw Arthur Hill

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at TC Central

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Petoskey

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Cadillac

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Alpena

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at TC West

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Gladstone

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Clare

Petoskey logo

Petoskey logo

Petoskey

PETOSKEY

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Cheboygan

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Escanaba

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Alpena

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Gaylord

Sept. 24 7 p.m. TC Central

Oct. 1 7 p.m. TC West

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Cadillac

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Kingsford

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Marquette

TC St. Francis logo

TC St. Francis logo

Traverse City St. Francis

TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS

Aug. 27 7 p.m. Benzie Central

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Grayling

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Ogemaw Heights

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Glen Lake

Sept. 25 1 p.m. Boyne City

Oct. 2 1 p.m. Tawas

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Sault Ste. Marie

Oct. 16 1 p.m. Cheboygan

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Kingsley

Elk Rapids logo

Elk Rapids logo

Elk Rapids

ELK RAPIDS

Aug. 27 7 p.m. Kalkaska

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Joburg-Lewiston

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Mancelona

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Charlevoix

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Benzie Central

Oct. 1 7 p.m. TBD

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Glen Lake

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Boyne City

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Kalkaska

Kingsley logo

Kingsley

KINGSLEY

Aug. 26 7 p.m. at McBain

Sept. 2 7 p.m. Glen Lake

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Sault Ste. Marie

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Benzie Central

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Grayling

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Cheboygan

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Ogemaw Heights

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Tawas

Oct. 22 7 p.m. TC St. Francis

Grayling logo

Grayling

GRAYLING

Aug. 27 7 p.m. Roscommon

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at TC St. Francis

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Cheboygan

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Kalkaska

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Kingsley

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Sault Ste. Marie

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Tawas

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Ogemaw Heights

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Benzie Central

Boyne City logo

Boyne City logo

Boyne City

BOYNE CITY

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Ogemaw Heights

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Charlevoix

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Glen Lake

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Harbor Springs

Sept. 25 1 p.m. at TC St. Francis

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Kalkaska

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Mancelona

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Elk Rapids

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Roscommon

Charlevoix logo

Charlevoix logo

Charlevoix

CHARLEVOIX

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Harbor Springs

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Boyne City

Sept. 10 7 p.m. St. Ignace

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Elk Rapids

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Glen lake

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at East Jordan

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Kalkaska

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Mancelona

Oct. 22 7 p.m. TBD

Benzie Central logo

Benzie Central

BENZIE CENTRAL

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at TC St. Francis

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Hamilton

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Tawas

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Kingsley

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Elk Rapids

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Ogemaw Heights

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Cheboygan

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Sault Ste. Marie

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Grayling

Kalkaska logo

Kalkaska logo

Kalkaska

KALKASKA

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Elk Rapids

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Ogemaw Heights

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Bark River-Harris

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Grayling

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Mancelona

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Boyne City

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Charlevoix

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Glen Lake

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Elk Rapids

Glen Lake logo

Glen Lake logo

Glen Lake

GLAN LAKE

Aug. 26 6 p.m. Houghton Lake

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Kingsley

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Boyne City

Sept. 17 7 p.m. TC St. Francis

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Charlevoix

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Frankfort

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Elk Rapids

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Kalkaska

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Mancelona

Mancelona logo

Mancelona logo

Mancelona

MANCELONA

Aug. 27 7 p.m. LeRoy Pine River

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at East Jordan

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Elk Rapids

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Joburg-Lewiston

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Kalkaska

Oct. 1 7 p.m. TBD

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Boyne City

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Charlevoix

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Glen Lake

East Jordan logo

East Jordan logo

East Jordan

EAST JORDAN

Aug. 27 7 p.m. Joburg-Lewiston

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Mancelona

Sept. 11 1 p.m. at Morenci

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at St. Ignace

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Oscoda

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Charlevoix

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Blanchard Montabella

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Harbor Springs

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Frankfort

Frankfort logo

Frankfort logo

Frankfort

FRANKFORT

Aug. 27 7 p.m. Evart

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at St. Ignace

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Oscoda

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Oscoda

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Joburg-Lewiston

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Glen Lake

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Harbor Springs

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Hopkins

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at East Jordan

Joburg logo

Johannesburg-Lewiston

JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at East Jordan

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Elk Rapids

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Harbor Springs

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Mancelona

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Frankfort

Oct. 1 7 p.m. St. Ignace

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Oscoda

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Coleman

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Manton

Manistee logo

Manistee logo

Manistee

MANISTEE

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Mason Co. Central

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Lutheran Westland

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Ludington

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Muskegon Heights Academy

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Muskegon Orchard View

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Wyoming Lee

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Muskegon Catholic Central

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Hesperia

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Howard City Tri County

Manton logo

Manton logo

Manton

MANTON

Aug. 27 7 p.m. TBD

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Houghton Lake

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Lake City

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Evart

Sept. 24 7 p.m. LeRoy Pine River

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Roscommon

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Beal City

Oct. 15 7 p.m. McBain

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Joburg-Lewiston

8-PLAYER

Bear Lake logo

Bear Lake logo

Bear Lake

BEAR LAKE

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Bellaire

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Manistee Catholic

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Marion

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Ashley

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Brethren

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Engadine

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Mesick

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Baldwin

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Vestaburg

Brethren logo

Brethren logo

Brethren

BRETHREN

Aug. 28 1 p.m. Rogers City

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Marion

Sept. 11 1 p.m. at Auburn Hills Oakland Christian

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Suttons Bay

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Bear Lake

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Mesick

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Baldwin

Oct. 16 1 p.m. at Manistee Catholic

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Onekama

Gaylord St. Mary logo

Gaylord St. Mary logo

Gaylord St. Mary

GAYLORD ST. MARY

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Pickford

Sept. 3 7 p.m. at Central Lake

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Forest Area

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Bellaire

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Onaway

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Pellston

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Cedarville

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Rudyard

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Indian River Inland Lakes

Mesick logo

Mesick logo

Mesick

MESICK

Aug. 26 7 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Baldwin

Sept. 11 12 p.m. Manistee Catholic

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Marion

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Kingston

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Brethren

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Bear Lake

Oct. 16 3 p.m. at Alcona

Oct. 23 12 p.m. Suttons Bay

Manistee Catholic Central logo

Manistee Catholic Central logo

Manistee Catholic Central

MANISTEE CATHOLIC

Aug. 26 7 p.m. at Onekama

Sept. 4 1 p.m. Bear Lake

Sept. 11 12 p.m. at Mesick

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Baldwin

Sept. 25 2 p.m. St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Marion

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Caseville

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Brethren

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Mio

Bellaire logo

Bellaire logo

Bellaire

BELLAIRE

Aug. 27 7 p.m. Bear Lake

Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Onaway

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Pellston

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Gaylord St. Mary

Sept. 24 7 p.m. at Central Lake

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Forest Area

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Onekama

Oct. 14 7 p.m. Inland Lakes

Oct. 22 7 p.m. at Marion

Suttons Bay logo

Suttons Bay logo

Suttons Bay

SUTTONS BAY

Aug. 26 7 p.m. Grand Rapids NorthPointe

Sept. 2 7 p.m. Forest Area

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Merrill

Sept. 17 7 p.m. at Brethren

Sept. 25 2 p.m. at Munising

Oct. 1 7 p.m. Central Lake

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Marion

Oct. 15 7 p.m. TBD

Oct. 23 12 p.m. at Mesick

Onekama logo

Onekama logo

Onekama

ONEKAMA

Aug. 26 7 p.m. Manistee Catholic

Sept. 3 7 p.m. TBD

Sept. 10 7 p.m. Baldwin

Sept. 17 2 p.m. Portland St. Patrick

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Vestaburg

Oct. 1 7 p.m. TBD

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Bellaire

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Forest Area

Oct. 22 7 p.m. Brethren

Central Lake logo

Central Lake logo

Central Lake

CENTRAL LAKE

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Posen

Sept. 3 7 p.m. Gaylord St. Mary

Sept. 11 1 p.m. Inland Lakes

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Pellston

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Bellaire

Oct. 1 7 p.m. at Suttons Bay

Oct. 8 7 p.m. at Onaway

Oct. 15 7 p.m. Au Gres-Sims

Oct. 21 7 p.m. Forest Area

Forest Area logo

Forest Area

FOREST AREA

Aug. 27 7 p.m. at Pellston

Sept. 2 7 p.m. at Suttons Bay

Sept. 10 7 p.m. at Gaylord St. Mary

Sept. 17 7 p.m. Onaway

Sept. 24 7 p.m. Inland Lakes

Sep. 30 7 p.m. at Bellaire

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Atlanta

Oct. 15 7 p.m. at Onekama

Oct. 21 7 p.m. Central Lake

