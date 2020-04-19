Rico Brown

Gaylord’s Rico Brown (top) wrestles Haslett’s Kalif Kavanagh in the first round of individual wrestling state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.

 Special to the Record-Eagle/Jason Schmitt

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Chayse Lajoie, Gaylord, Sr., D2-145, 38-2 record, Division 4 state runner-up at 145 pounds and D2 all-state nod. Lost just two matches in senior season, both to Austin Boone from Lowel in the state finals. Finished high school career with 42 wins by technical fall in 82 varsity matches.

DREAM TEAM

Name, School, Year, Class, Record, State Finish

Cody Hanson, Benzie Central, Sr., D3-215, 47-5, DNP (1 Win)

John Sosa, Gaylord, Sr., D2-125, 41-3, runner up

Rico Brown, Gaylord, Sr., D2-130, 33-5, 6th

Max Halstead, Grayling, Sr., D3-152, 25-3, 4th

Joe Armstrong, Grayling, So., D3-103, 33-8, 7th

Zach Duncan, Grayling, Jr., D3-112, 37-7, 8th

Kyan Fessenden, Kingsley, Fr., D3-145, 33-13, DNP (1 Win)

Justin Grahn, Kingsley, Fr., D3-112, 41-10, DNP (1 Win)

Isaiah Grosser, Mancelona, Sr., D4-189, 41-10, 8th

Dutch Ballan, TC Central, Fr., D1-103, 48-6, 7th

Damien Ballan, TC Central, Sr., D1-135, 50-6, 7th

Remy Cotton, TC Central, Fr., D1-160, 42-10, 7th

Andrea Frary, TC West, Sr., W-184, 6-6, 3rd

Gabe Flowers, Sr., TC West, D1-152, 28-11, DNP

Gavin Wilmoth, TC St. Francis, So., D4-140, 42-9, DNP (1 Win)

Co-Coaches of the Year: Corey Crew, Kingsley; Don Funk, TC Central

SECOND TEAM

Kelsey Novogradac, Benzie Central, Sr., W-112, women’s finalist

Sampson Ross, Benzie Central, Jr., D3-140, 37-13, DNP (1 Win)

Jordan McBee, Boyne City, So., D3-130, 28-7, DNP

Zach Nickel, Charlevoix, Jr., D4-285, 33-20, DNP

Briellen Clapp, Frankfort, So., W-168, 5th

Jeff Lane, Frankfort, Jr., D4-285, 29-14, DNP

Brendan Smith, Gaylord, Fr., D2-103, 37-12, DNP (1 Win)

Gabe Thompson, Gaylord, So., D2-112, 31-12, DNP

Will Sides, Gaylord, Sr., D2-125, 41-8, DNP (1 Win)

Jacob McKnight, Gaylord, Sr., D2-160, 40-3, DNP

Aidan Shier, Kingsley, So., D3-135, 47-11, DNP

Ian Sommerville, Mancelona, Sr., D4-140, 38-9, DNP

Earo Gross, Petoskey, Sr., D2-160, 35-9, DNP

Austin Bills, TC Central, Jr., D1-171, 46-10, DNP

Christian Boyden, Jr., TC West, D1-189, DNP

HONORABLE MENTION

Gabe Weaver, TC Central, Jr.; Remington Soper, TC Central, Fr.; Gabe Flowers, TC West, Sr.

