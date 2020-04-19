WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Chayse Lajoie, Gaylord, Sr., D2-145, 38-2 record, Division 4 state runner-up at 145 pounds and D2 all-state nod. Lost just two matches in senior season, both to Austin Boone from Lowel in the state finals. Finished high school career with 42 wins by technical fall in 82 varsity matches.
DREAM TEAM
Name, School, Year, Class, Record, State Finish
Cody Hanson, Benzie Central, Sr., D3-215, 47-5, DNP (1 Win)
John Sosa, Gaylord, Sr., D2-125, 41-3, runner up
Rico Brown, Gaylord, Sr., D2-130, 33-5, 6th
Max Halstead, Grayling, Sr., D3-152, 25-3, 4th
Joe Armstrong, Grayling, So., D3-103, 33-8, 7th
Zach Duncan, Grayling, Jr., D3-112, 37-7, 8th
Kyan Fessenden, Kingsley, Fr., D3-145, 33-13, DNP (1 Win)
Justin Grahn, Kingsley, Fr., D3-112, 41-10, DNP (1 Win)
Isaiah Grosser, Mancelona, Sr., D4-189, 41-10, 8th
Dutch Ballan, TC Central, Fr., D1-103, 48-6, 7th
Damien Ballan, TC Central, Sr., D1-135, 50-6, 7th
Remy Cotton, TC Central, Fr., D1-160, 42-10, 7th
Andrea Frary, TC West, Sr., W-184, 6-6, 3rd
Gabe Flowers, Sr., TC West, D1-152, 28-11, DNP
Gavin Wilmoth, TC St. Francis, So., D4-140, 42-9, DNP (1 Win)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Corey Crew, Kingsley; Don Funk, TC Central
SECOND TEAM
Kelsey Novogradac, Benzie Central, Sr., W-112, women’s finalist
Sampson Ross, Benzie Central, Jr., D3-140, 37-13, DNP (1 Win)
Jordan McBee, Boyne City, So., D3-130, 28-7, DNP
Zach Nickel, Charlevoix, Jr., D4-285, 33-20, DNP
Briellen Clapp, Frankfort, So., W-168, 5th
Jeff Lane, Frankfort, Jr., D4-285, 29-14, DNP
Brendan Smith, Gaylord, Fr., D2-103, 37-12, DNP (1 Win)
Gabe Thompson, Gaylord, So., D2-112, 31-12, DNP
Will Sides, Gaylord, Sr., D2-125, 41-8, DNP (1 Win)
Jacob McKnight, Gaylord, Sr., D2-160, 40-3, DNP
Aidan Shier, Kingsley, So., D3-135, 47-11, DNP
Ian Sommerville, Mancelona, Sr., D4-140, 38-9, DNP
Earo Gross, Petoskey, Sr., D2-160, 35-9, DNP
Austin Bills, TC Central, Jr., D1-171, 46-10, DNP
Christian Boyden, Jr., TC West, D1-189, DNP
HONORABLE MENTION
Gabe Weaver, TC Central, Jr.; Remington Soper, TC Central, Fr.; Gabe Flowers, TC West, Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.