Manton15

Manton senior guard Jaden Wilder (1).

 BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

2019-20 all-Highland Conference girls basketball teams

FIRST TEAM

Rylie Bisballe, Lake City

Olivia Bellows, Lake City

Chloe Bisballe, Lake City

Megan Hose, Lake City

Olivia Nelson, Beal City

Rayne Thornton, Roscommon

Maddi Sparks, Pine River

Anna Lanser, McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Megan Bennett, McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Kelci Elder, Evart

Addysen Gray, Evart

Macy Bisballe, Houghton Lake

Jade Kauffman, Houghton Lake

Jaden Wilder, Manton

Abby Brown, Manton

Abby Shepler, Manton

Emma Schierbeek, McBain

Couper Agema, McBain

Olyvia Nederhood, McBain

Honorable Mention

Nicole Adams, Lake City

Paige Antcliff, Beal City

Erika Terry, Roscommon

Hailey Wanstead, Pine River

Madelyn Benthem, McBain Northern Michigan Christian

Kara Henry, Evart

Lucy Haggart, Houghton Lake

Molly Lane, Manton

Leah Neverth, McBain

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you