Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.