MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Week 1 Rankings, September 14, 2021
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Caledonia
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Romeo
4. Traverse City Central
5. Northville
6. Hartland
7. Lake Orion
8. Okemos
9. Brighton
10. Novi
11. East Lansing
12. Walled Lake Northern
13. Rockford
14. Livonia Churchill
15. Saline
Honorable mention: Lowell, Grand Haven, Portage Central, White Lake Lakeland.
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Holland West Ottawa
3. Saline
4. Romeo
5. Traverse City Central
6. Northville
7. Temperance Bedford
8. Brighton
9. Jenison
10. Oxford
11. St. Joseph
12. Bay City Western
13. Canton
14. Okemos
15. Traverse City West
Honorable mention: Portage Central.
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Freeland
3. East Grand Rapids
4. Otsego
5. St. Johns
6. Pinckney
7. Adrian
8. Sparta
9. Chelsea
10. Flint Powers Catholic
11. Linden
12. Spring Lake
13. Ionia
14. Riverview
15. Petoskey
Honorable mention: St. Clair, Ada Forest Hills Eastern.
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Grand Rapids Christian
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
4. Freeland
5. Mason
6. Otsego
7. Zeeland East
8. Shepherd
9. Petoskey
10. Goodrich
11. Pinckney
12. Marshall
13. Warren Regina
14. Sparta
15. Spring Lake
Honorable mention: Frankenmuth, Cadillac, Whitehall, St. Johns.
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Traverse City St. Francis
2. Hart
3. St. Louis
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Lansing Catholic
6. Ithaca
7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
8. Pewamo-Westphalia
9. Kalkaska
10. Elk Rapids
11. Harbor Springs
12. Clinton
13. Monroe St. Mary
14. Caro
15. Charlevoix
Honorable mention: Jackson Lumen Christi, Reed City.
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Traverse City St. Francis
3. Lansing Catholic
4. Pewamo-Westphalia
5. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
6. St Louis
7. Grandville Calvin Christian
8. Kent City
9. Ithaca
10. Caro
11. Jackson Lumen Christi
12. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
13. Benzie Central
14. Harbor Springs
15. St. Charles
Honorable mention: Sandusky, Sanford Meridian.
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge
2. Johannesburg-Lewiston
3. Carson City-Crystal
4. Hillsdale Academy
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Concord
7. Dansville
8. Mason County Eastern
9. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
10. Webberville
11. Whitmore Lake
12. Riverview Gabriel Richard
13. White Cloud
14. Frankfort
15. Three Oaks River Valley
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Kalamazoo Christian
2. Muskegon WMC
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
5. Clarkston Everest
6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
7. Johannesburg-Lewiston
8. Fowler
9. Unionville-Sebewaing
10. Harbor Beach
11. Beal City
12. Lansing Christian
13. Allen Park Cabrini
14. Ubly
15. Breckenridge
Honorable mention: Whitmore Lake.