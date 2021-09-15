cross country8.jpg
Special to the Record-Eagle

MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Week 1 Rankings, September 14, 2021

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Caledonia

2. Ann Arbor Pioneer

3. Romeo

4. Traverse City Central

5. Northville

6. Hartland

7. Lake Orion

8. Okemos

9. Brighton

10. Novi

11. East Lansing

12. Walled Lake Northern

13. Rockford

14. Livonia Churchill

15. Saline

Honorable mention: Lowell, Grand Haven, Portage Central, White Lake Lakeland.

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer

2. Holland West Ottawa

3. Saline

4. Romeo

5. Traverse City Central

6. Northville

7. Temperance Bedford

8. Brighton

9. Jenison

10. Oxford

11. St. Joseph

12. Bay City Western

13. Canton

14. Okemos

15. Traverse City West

Honorable mention: Portage Central.

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Grand Rapids Christian

2. Freeland

3. East Grand Rapids

4. Otsego

5. St. Johns

6. Pinckney

7. Adrian

8. Sparta

9. Chelsea

10. Flint Powers Catholic

11. Linden

12. Spring Lake

13. Ionia

14. Riverview

15. Petoskey

Honorable mention: St. Clair, Ada Forest Hills Eastern.

LP Division 2 Girls

1. East Grand Rapids

2. Grand Rapids Christian

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

4. Freeland

5. Mason

6. Otsego

7. Zeeland East

8. Shepherd

9. Petoskey

10. Goodrich

11. Pinckney

12. Marshall

13. Warren Regina

14. Sparta

15. Spring Lake

Honorable mention: Frankenmuth, Cadillac, Whitehall, St. Johns.

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Traverse City St. Francis

2. Hart

3. St. Louis

4. Grandville Calvin Christian

5. Lansing Catholic

6. Ithaca

7. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

8. Pewamo-Westphalia

9. Kalkaska

10. Elk Rapids

11. Harbor Springs

12. Clinton

13. Monroe St. Mary

14. Caro

15. Charlevoix

Honorable mention: Jackson Lumen Christi, Reed City.

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart

2. Traverse City St. Francis

3. Lansing Catholic

4. Pewamo-Westphalia

5. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

6. St Louis

7. Grandville Calvin Christian

8. Kent City

9. Ithaca

10. Caro

11. Jackson Lumen Christi

12. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

13. Benzie Central

14. Harbor Springs

15. St. Charles

Honorable mention: Sandusky, Sanford Meridian.

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge

2. Johannesburg-Lewiston

3. Carson City-Crystal

4. Hillsdale Academy

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Concord

7. Dansville

8. Mason County Eastern

9. Wyoming Potter's House Christian

10. Webberville

11. Whitmore Lake

12. Riverview Gabriel Richard

13. White Cloud

14. Frankfort

15. Three Oaks River Valley

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Kalamazoo Christian

2. Muskegon WMC

3. Hillsdale Academy

4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

5. Clarkston Everest

6. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

7. Johannesburg-Lewiston

8. Fowler

9. Unionville-Sebewaing

10. Harbor Beach

11. Beal City

12. Lansing Christian

13. Allen Park Cabrini

14. Ubly

15. Breckenridge

Honorable mention: Whitmore Lake.

