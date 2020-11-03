CROSS COUNTRY
Final Prep Rankings
MichiganCrossCountry.com Rankings
Division 1 Boys
1. Romeo
2. Caledonia
3. Rockford
4. Traverse City Central
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer
6. Milford
7. Salem
8. Novi
9. Northville
10. Hartland
11. Saline
12. Brighton
13. East Lansing
14. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
15. Portage Central
Honorable mention: Detroit Catholic Central.
Division 1 Girls
1. Traverse City Central
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer
3. Holland West Ottawa
4. Saline
5. Northville
6. Plymouth
7. Clarkston
8. Brighton
9. Romeo
10. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills
11. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
12. Grand Blanc
13. Okemos
14. Salem
15. Canton
Honorable mention: Walled Lake Northern.
Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont
2. St. Johns
3. Pinckney
4. Otsego
5. St. Clair
6. East Grand Rapids
7. Chelsea
8. Yale
9. Grand Rapids Christian
10. Spring Lake
11. Petoskey
12. Adrian
13. Allendale
14. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
15. Lake Fenton
Honorable mention: Alma.
Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Frankenmuth
5. Cadillac
6. Otsego
7. Shepherd
8. Freeland
9. Mason
10. Pinckney
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
12. Chelsea
13. Lansing Catholic
14. Marshall
15. Sparta
Division 3 Boys
1. Hart
2. St Louis
3. Traverse City St. Francis
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. McBain
6. Ithaca
7. Caro
8. Hanover-Horton
9. Leslie
10. Harbor Springs
11. Stockbridge
12. Charlevoix
13. New Lothrop
14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
15. Saranac
Honorable mention: Pine River, Monroe St. Mary.
Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Grandville Calvin Christian
3. Benzie Central
4. Ithaca
5. St. Louis
6. Traverse City St. Francis
7. Jackson Lumen Christi
8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
9. Pewamo-Westphalia
10. Reese
10. Kent City
12. McBain
13. Clare
14. Harbor Springs
15. Stockbridge
Honorable mention: Charlevoix, Grass Lake.
Division 4 Boys
1. Saugatuck
2. Carson City-Crystal
3. Webberville
4. Breckenridge
5. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
6. Concord
7. Mason County Eastern
8. Petoskey St. Michael
9. Kalamazoo Christian
10. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
11. Deckerville
12. Unionville-Sebewaing
13. Buckley
14. White Cloud
15. Morrice
Honorable mention: Adrian Lenawee.
Division 4 Girls
1. Lansing Christian
2. Hillsdale Academy
3. Beal City
4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
7. Saugatuck
8. Ubly
9. Allen Park Cabrini
10. Battle Creek St. Philip
10. Ellsworth
12. Johannesburg-Lewiston
13. Adrian Lenawee Christian
14. Fowler
15. Harbor Beach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.