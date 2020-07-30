TRAVERSE CITY — A host of local softball stars banded together this summer to make the best out of a horrible situation.
And did they ever.
The Valkyries 18U travel softball team, which includes seven local players, came together for a shortened season just to get on the field after many of their senior seasons were cancelled. It worked out better than anyone could have imagined.
The Valkyries played in three weekend tournaments during the month of July and won every single game they played — going a perfect 19-0 for the summer.
They out-scored their opponents 216-19 in those games, beating every team via the mercy rule in their final two tournaments.
“What an awesome group of girls,” Valkyries head coach Nathan Funk said. “We knew we had a great team with all of the girls either already playing or planning to play college softball. We had the whole complete package.”
The roster was loaded with high-level local talent including Haley Myers (Frankfort), Taylor Myers (Frankfort), Natalie Bigley (Frankfort), Darcy Daenzer (TC West) and Hannah Solomon (Charlevoix).
The Valkyries even added two new stars for the 2020 season, bringing in TC West senior Brittany Steimel and Boyne City’s Katelyn Gabos — who were selected to the Record-Eagle softball Dream Team each of the last two seasons.
“We’ve been a good team the last two years but adding Katelyn Gabos and Brittany Steimel made us so much better,” Haley Myers said.
Solomon was a speedster at Charlevoix, stealing 75 bases as a senior in 2019, while Haley Myers and Daenzer had their senior seasons cut short by COVID-19.
“Having this season made things go over a little bit easier,” Haley Myers said. “We still kind of got a season and it was better competition than high school.”
Everyone was very rusty to start the summer but Myers said they shook that off quickly to start their undefeated season.
The addition of Steimel and Gabos paid dividends as they combined to lead the Valkyries with five home runs each. Steimel hit .587 with a team-leading 29 RBI followed by Gabos with a .520 average and 27 RBI. Steimel also won all four games she pitched with a 0.00 ERA through nine innings while striking out 19 and allowing only two hits and two walks.
They weren’t the only one who were mashing the ball all summer. The team averaged .452 with a 1.197 OPS, absolutely pouring runs on teams in the early innings of games.
“We were heavy hitters and not having that high school season brought out that drive in us,” Myers said. “We wanted to compete and wanted to win.”
The team was also comprised of players from Alpena and Onaway, with only two players still competing in high school next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.