X-C Rankings

Week 7 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings

Super 10 Boys (school - division)

1. Brighton - D1

2. Fremont - D2

3. Romeo - D1

4. Dexter - D1

5. Clarkston - D1

6. Saline - D1

7. Otsego - D2

8. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

9. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1

10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9

Super 10 Girls (school - division)

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1

2. Petoskey - D2

3. East Grand Rapids - D2

4. Northville - D1

5. Traverse City Central - D1

6. Saline - D1

7. Brighton - D1

8. Hart - D3

9. Salem - D1

10. Plymouth - D1

LP Division 1 Boys

1. Brighton - R4

2. Romeo - R9

3. Dexter - R4

4. Clarkston - R7

5. Saline - R5

6. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

7. Ann Arbor Skyline - R4

8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9

9. Traverse City Central - R1

10. Caledonia - R3

11. Zeeland West - R3

12. Plymouth - R6

13. Hartland - R7

14. Salem - R6

15. Pinckney - R4

H.M. Northville - R6

LP Division 1 Girls

1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5

2. Northville - R6

3. Traverse City Central - R1

4. Saline - R5

5. Brighton - R4

6. Salem - R6

7. Temperance Bedford - R5

8. Plymouth - R6

9. Bay City Western - R2

10. Holland West Ottawa - R3

11. Caledonia - R3

12. Romeo - R9

13. Troy - R8

14. Rockford - R1

15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern - R1

LP Division 2 Boys

1. Fremont - R10

2. Otsego - R12

3. Chelsea - R18

4. Haslett - R14

5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11

6. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

7. Yale - R17

8. Sparta - R10

9. St Johns - R14

10. St Clair - R17

11. East Grand Rapids - R14

12. Holland Christian - R12

13. Marshall - R13

14. Lansing Catholic - R14

15. Flint Powers Catholic - R15

H.M. Allendale - R11

LP Division 2 Girls

1. Petoskey - R10

2. East Grand Rapids - R14

3. Frankenmuth - R15

4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R14

5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11

6. Cadillac - R10

7. Tecumseh - R18

8. Spring Lake - R11

9. Dearborn Divine Child - R18

10. Otsego - R12

10. Plainwell - R13

12. Holland Christian - R12

13. Freeland - R15

14. Mason - R14

15. St Johns - R14

H.M. Coldwater - R13

H.M. Warren Regina  - R17

LP Division 3 Boys

1. Hanover Horton - R23

2. Charlevoix - R19

3. Saugatuck - R22

4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

5. Benzie Central - R20

6. Pewamo Westphalia - R24

7. Traverse City St Francis - R19

8. Hart - R20

9. St Louis - R24

10. Harbor Springs - R19

11. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

12. Shepherd - R25

13. Caro - R25

14. Leslie - R24

15. Bloomingdale - R22

H.M. Ithaca - R24

LP Division 3 Girls

1. Hart - R20

2. Benzie Central - R20

3. Shepherd - R25

4. Pewamo Westphalia - R24

5. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21

6. Ithaca - R24

7. Traverse City St Francis - R19

8. St Louis - R24

9. McBain - R20

10. Clare - R25

10. Harbor Springs - R19

12. Charlevoix - R19

13. Reese - R25

14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21

15. Kent City - R21

H.M. Byron - R26

H.M. Saugatuck - R22

H.M. Boyne City - R19

LP Division 4 Boys

1. Breckenridge - R35

2. Unionville Sebewaing - R35

3. East Jordan - R28

4. Carson City Crystal - R30

5. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31

6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

7. Concord - R34

8. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28

9. Webberville - R33

10. Mason County Eastern - R29

11. Dansville - R33

12. Morrice - R33

13. Bridgman - R31

14. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31

15. Mayville - R35

H.M. Whitmore Lake - R33

LP Division 4 Girls

1. Bridgman - R31

2. Hillsdale Academy - R34

3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30

4. Kalamazoo Christian - R32

5. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34

6. Fowler - R33

7. Pittsford - R34

8. Clarkston Everest Collegiate  - R36

9. Battle Creek St Philip - R32

10. Johannesburg Lewiston - R28

10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31

12. Hudson - R34

13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic - R36

14. Carson City Crystal - R30

15. East Jordan - R28

