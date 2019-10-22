Week 7 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Super 10 Boys (school - division)
1. Brighton - D1
2. Fremont - D2
3. Romeo - D1
4. Dexter - D1
5. Clarkston - D1
6. Saline - D1
7. Otsego - D2
8. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
9. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1
10. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9
Super 10 Girls (school - division)
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
2. Petoskey - D2
3. East Grand Rapids - D2
4. Northville - D1
5. Traverse City Central - D1
6. Saline - D1
7. Brighton - D1
8. Hart - D3
9. Salem - D1
10. Plymouth - D1
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton - R4
2. Romeo - R9
3. Dexter - R4
4. Clarkston - R7
5. Saline - R5
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
7. Ann Arbor Skyline - R4
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek - R9
9. Traverse City Central - R1
10. Caledonia - R3
11. Zeeland West - R3
12. Plymouth - R6
13. Hartland - R7
14. Salem - R6
15. Pinckney - R4
H.M. Northville - R6
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer - R5
2. Northville - R6
3. Traverse City Central - R1
4. Saline - R5
5. Brighton - R4
6. Salem - R6
7. Temperance Bedford - R5
8. Plymouth - R6
9. Bay City Western - R2
10. Holland West Ottawa - R3
11. Caledonia - R3
12. Romeo - R9
13. Troy - R8
14. Rockford - R1
15. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern - R1
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont - R10
2. Otsego - R12
3. Chelsea - R18
4. Haslett - R14
5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11
6. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
7. Yale - R17
8. Sparta - R10
9. St Johns - R14
10. St Clair - R17
11. East Grand Rapids - R14
12. Holland Christian - R12
13. Marshall - R13
14. Lansing Catholic - R14
15. Flint Powers Catholic - R15
H.M. Allendale - R11
LP Division 2 Girls
1. Petoskey - R10
2. East Grand Rapids - R14
3. Frankenmuth - R15
4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - R14
5. Grand Rapids Christian - R11
6. Cadillac - R10
7. Tecumseh - R18
8. Spring Lake - R11
9. Dearborn Divine Child - R18
10. Otsego - R12
10. Plainwell - R13
12. Holland Christian - R12
13. Freeland - R15
14. Mason - R14
15. St Johns - R14
H.M. Coldwater - R13
H.M. Warren Regina - R17
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton - R23
2. Charlevoix - R19
3. Saugatuck - R22
4. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
5. Benzie Central - R20
6. Pewamo Westphalia - R24
7. Traverse City St Francis - R19
8. Hart - R20
9. St Louis - R24
10. Harbor Springs - R19
11. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
12. Shepherd - R25
13. Caro - R25
14. Leslie - R24
15. Bloomingdale - R22
H.M. Ithaca - R24
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart - R20
2. Benzie Central - R20
3. Shepherd - R25
4. Pewamo Westphalia - R24
5. Grandville Calvin Christian - R21
6. Ithaca - R24
7. Traverse City St Francis - R19
8. St Louis - R24
9. McBain - R20
10. Clare - R25
10. Harbor Springs - R19
12. Charlevoix - R19
13. Reese - R25
14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian - R21
15. Kent City - R21
H.M. Byron - R26
H.M. Saugatuck - R22
H.M. Boyne City - R19
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge - R35
2. Unionville Sebewaing - R35
3. East Jordan - R28
4. Carson City Crystal - R30
5. Wyoming Potter's House Christian - R31
6. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
7. Concord - R34
8. Petoskey St Michael Academy - R28
9. Webberville - R33
10. Mason County Eastern - R29
11. Dansville - R33
12. Morrice - R33
13. Bridgman - R31
14. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31
15. Mayville - R35
H.M. Whitmore Lake - R33
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Bridgman - R31
2. Hillsdale Academy - R34
3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart - R30
4. Kalamazoo Christian - R32
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian - R34
6. Fowler - R33
7. Pittsford - R34
8. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - R36
9. Battle Creek St Philip - R32
10. Johannesburg Lewiston - R28
10. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian - R31
12. Hudson - R34
13. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic - R36
14. Carson City Crystal - R30
15. East Jordan - R28
