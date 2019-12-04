Northern Michigan was well represented on the 2019 Cross Country Academic All-State list.
A total of 41 athletes from 13 different area schools earned the prestigious honor through their work in the classroom during fall sports. 15 local teams earned Academic All-State honors as well.
The TC Central Boys (3.686 GPA) and TC Central girls (3.782) each earned the distinction in Division 1 with Avery McLean, Madylin McLean and Julia Flynn earning individual honors for the girls team.
The Petoskey girls team was the top academic team in Division 2 with a combined GPA of 3.9813. Six girls from the team — Sarah Liederbach, Cambrie Smith, Caroline Farley, Ahna Vanderwall, Noel Vanderwall and Emma Squires — each earned individual honors.
The Northmen boys team had team honors and Cooper Rokop, Samuel Smith and Joseph Farley earned them on their own. Cadillac's Jared Andersen was on the D2 list and the Vikings girls team took home honors with a 3.74 GPA.
17 total athletes in D3 from the area were honored including TC St. Francis' Zealand Tarrant, Brenden Endres, Carter Thelen, Libby Gorman, Abby Chittle and Josie Gorman. The Gladiators boys team got honors with a combined GPA of 3.889.
Charlevoix's Evan Solomon, Evan Beane and Emma Wachler were honored for leading their respective teams in the classroom. Both Rayders squads garnered team honors as well.
Kingsley's Jake Lathrop and Lauren Wooer were on the D3 list along with Manton's Noah Morrow and Kalkaska's Tyler Guggemos.
Benzie Central sent four girls to the list with Hayley Vanwagoner, Elise Johnston, Paige Johnston and Faith Grose leading the way. Both Huskies teams earned the distinction as well.
In Division 4, both of East Jordan and Frankfort's teams earned Academic All-State honors and the Glen Lake girls joined them.
East Jordan's Ethan Nachazel, Aaron Nachazel, Ben Hardy, Molly Kitson, Taylor Sheridan and Madeline Diller each had the grades to make the list in D4.
Frankfort had Taylor Myers, Janey Turner and Owen Roth earn honors.
Buckley's Shelby Cade, Brethren's Alexis Tracy and Bear Lake-Onekama's Hunter Bentley all earned individual honors in D4.
