Bowling

Lucky Jack's Bowling League Scores

Men's Game

247 Chris Hettinger

236 Victor Vreeland

233 Josh Russell

231 Paul Franke

225 Sawyer Robinson

225 Butch Kinnee

225 Aaron Phillips

224 Kurt Kohler

223 Joe McCarthy

223 Gary Griffin

221 Fred Fasel

221 Mike kInnee

216 Keith Weber

216 Bob Podleski

215 Jim Mansfield

214 Ryan McCoy

214 Jim Orr

213 Al Scriver

213 Rod Shamel

213 Fred Fasel

213 Kurt Kohler

213 Jon Parent

212 Aaron Noble

210 Jim Palmer

Men's Series 

673 (246-211-216) Robin Blackburn

670 (236-214-220) Paul Martin

667 (234-227) Jim Hurst

665 (257-237) Scott Poremba

657 (233-236) John Sivek

653 (257) Chris Galla

648 (234-227) John Sivek

647 (224-218) Derek Nowak

640 (239) Chad Fetterman

624 (233-216) Steve Fellows

624 (220-215) Ron Gorney

620 (235) Jeremy Peplinski

619 (220-217) Ryan Nesbitt

617 (216) Tristen Witkowski

615 (254) Pete Bevona

611 (214-222) Al Scriver

608 (212) Shawn Phillips

607 (223) Kevin Ball

603 (246) Rob Davis

603 (231) Steve Flees

Women's Game

194 Anna Oakley

194 Patty Maxbauer

194 Sharon Vreeland

190 Jodie Williams

Women's Series 

642 (238-191-213) Michelle Smith

635 (200-257) Samantha Rettelle

631 (211-232) Ellen Gustafson

575 (221) Heather Ameel

573 (200) Meaghan Kennedy

570 (200-200) Sharon Vreeland

567 (205-195) Michaela Watson

559 (190-224) Kim Sisk

554 (192-203) Penny Fellows

540 (215) Denise Vaughan

540 (201) Sheila Mosley

539 (221) Evelyn Giddis

538 (190) Angie Daniel

535 Stacy Percy

535 Karen Macintyre

534 (200) Ann Smith

