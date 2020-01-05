Lucky Jack's Bowling League Scores
Men's Game
247 Chris Hettinger
236 Victor Vreeland
233 Josh Russell
231 Paul Franke
225 Sawyer Robinson
225 Butch Kinnee
225 Aaron Phillips
224 Kurt Kohler
223 Joe McCarthy
223 Gary Griffin
221 Fred Fasel
221 Mike kInnee
216 Keith Weber
216 Bob Podleski
215 Jim Mansfield
214 Ryan McCoy
214 Jim Orr
213 Al Scriver
213 Rod Shamel
213 Fred Fasel
213 Kurt Kohler
213 Jon Parent
212 Aaron Noble
210 Jim Palmer
Men's Series
673 (246-211-216) Robin Blackburn
670 (236-214-220) Paul Martin
667 (234-227) Jim Hurst
665 (257-237) Scott Poremba
657 (233-236) John Sivek
653 (257) Chris Galla
648 (234-227) John Sivek
647 (224-218) Derek Nowak
640 (239) Chad Fetterman
624 (233-216) Steve Fellows
624 (220-215) Ron Gorney
620 (235) Jeremy Peplinski
619 (220-217) Ryan Nesbitt
617 (216) Tristen Witkowski
615 (254) Pete Bevona
611 (214-222) Al Scriver
608 (212) Shawn Phillips
607 (223) Kevin Ball
603 (246) Rob Davis
603 (231) Steve Flees
Women's Game
194 Anna Oakley
194 Patty Maxbauer
194 Sharon Vreeland
190 Jodie Williams
Women's Series
642 (238-191-213) Michelle Smith
635 (200-257) Samantha Rettelle
631 (211-232) Ellen Gustafson
575 (221) Heather Ameel
573 (200) Meaghan Kennedy
570 (200-200) Sharon Vreeland
567 (205-195) Michaela Watson
559 (190-224) Kim Sisk
554 (192-203) Penny Fellows
540 (215) Denise Vaughan
540 (201) Sheila Mosley
539 (221) Evelyn Giddis
538 (190) Angie Daniel
535 Stacy Percy
535 Karen Macintyre
534 (200) Ann Smith
