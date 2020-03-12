TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan is home to some of the most talented skiers in the state and the release of the all-state teams only added to that resume.
Traverse City West's Aiden Lewandowski, Gaylord's Regan Olli and Great North Alpine's Cooper Kerkhof each earned double first-team all-state honors in alpine skiing following stellar performances this season.
Lewandowski was named to first team in the slalom and giant slalom in Division 1, while Olli garnered the same distinctions in D2.
GNA's Liesl Stellin joined Olli on the first team in the GS.
Elizabeth Saunders, of TC Central, made first team in D1 on the slalom and her teammate Elle Craven took home second team in both events. Other Trojans honored included Emma Ranger and Michael Booher, who each got honorable mention in the slalom, and Gus Dutmers got second team in GS.
TC West's Luke Weirsema (second) and Ben Lober (HM) each earned honors in the slalom and Ava Warren was named second team in the GS.
Petoskey had six athletes get placed in D2 with Jimmy Flom (slalom) and Tripp Thomas (GS) taking home first-team honors. Flom also got second team for GS joined by teammate Anders McCarthy, who also was on second team for slalom.
Will Goelz and Nolan Walkerdine made honorable mention in the slalom while Cassidy Whitener (slalom) and Lauren Rothman (GS) each earned second team.
Also on second team for the slalom are Charlevoix's Kate Klinger, GNA's Andrew Bliss and Glen Lake's Andrew Pershinske. Bliss also made second team GS.
Gaylord's Connor Abraham made first team in the slalom and Cadillac's Emilee Houk garnered honorable mention for her work in the slalom.
