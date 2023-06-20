EUGENE, Oregon — More than a dozen area track and field athletes headed west last weekend and represented northern Michigan quite well as they competed in the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Both of the 2023 Record-Eagle Track & Field Runners of the Year — Benzie Central's Hunter Jones and Buckley's Aiden Harrand — took part in the four-day event from Thursday through Sunday that attracted thousands of student-athletes from around the United States.
Jones, a senior who helped lead the Huskies to their first Division 3 boys state championship in track and field this season, took eighth place in both the 1500-meter run with a time of 3:40.54 and the Dream Mile at 4:06.01.
Harrand also led the Bears to their first track state championship in Division 4 this season. In fact, the history-making win was the first-ever state title won by a Buckley program. The junior competed in three events at the Nike Nationals for the RIOT Track Club, taking 24th in the 800-meters at 2:12.85, 22nd in the 1500-meters at 4:36.3, and 21st in the Dream Mile at 4:55.44.
Traverse City West thrower and Division 1 regional champion Avery Lahti took ninth in the shot put and 21st in the discus. The junior Titan and soon-to-be 2023 Record-Eagle Dream Teamer launched the shot put 38 feet, 1.5 inches and the discus 106 feet, 9 inches.
Lahti's shot put throw was her sixth-best effort of the season behind her personal-record toss of 40 feet, 3 inches at the Midland regional. Her discus hurl was good for her fourth best as Lahti launched the discus 115 feet, 4.5 inches against Petoskey on May 9 for her personal best.
Frankfort's Grace Wolfe, as part of the Michigan Racers Track Club, competed in the high jump and took 10th place after clearing 4 feet, 10.75 inches. Wolfe won a Division 4 regional in the high jump and took 11th at the state finals.
Johannesburg-Lewiston sent 10 athletes making up four relay teams to the event as part of the Up North Track Club.
Blake Fox, Malaki Gascho, Jeremiah Witt and Jacob Wartenberg took 11th place in the boys 4x1-mile relay race, running an 18:33.71. The team of Witt, Dusty Layman, Gascho and Fox then took 13th in the SMR 1600-meters with a time of 3:57.96.
Yolanda Gascho, Rosalinda Gascho, Madalyn Agren and Allie Nowak finished 11th in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:15.11. Yolanda Gascho, Rosalinda Gascho, Nowak and Carlee Campbell finished sixth in the SMR 1600-meters at 4:24.39.
Check out the June 25 edition of the Record-Eagle for the reveal of the full 2023 All-Region Girls Track & Field Team. The boys all-region team is set to be released July 2.
